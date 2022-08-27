Marcela Mar and Rashed Estefenn, two invisible heroes in “It wasn’t my fault”, a harsh series about the mistreatment of women

It was not my is the new production of Star Plus that, beyond being a series, is a wake-up call regarding femicides and cases of mistreatment of women that do not stop in the world. The production has ten episodes in its first season, and each of them tells the story of a different woman. Her crude stories are inspired by real cases of gender violence.

“It is a series that talks about mistreatment of women, abuse in its various forms up to feminicide. It is a problem that afflicts us more every day and that seems to be becoming a landscape. It seems that we are normalizing these facts. It is a production in the tone of social denunciation so that we see ourselves reflected as a society, so that we think about ourselves, so that we see it as a family, and so that we learn that 1 in 3 women is abused in some way, “he told her. Marcela Mar a TechSmart.

Marcela Mar and Rashed are two lawyers who fight against the mistreatment of women in “It wasn’t my fault.” (Star Plus)

Although they are different cases, they are all united by a common thread, by exactly one character: Ángela. Precisely, this is the role of Marcela Mar in history. Ángela Iregui is a lawyer who has not litigated for a long time. However, a brutal femicide case, which occurs in her first episode, makes her change her mind. From that moment on, she becomes a tireless fighter for women, seeking justice and reasonable sentences for the perpetrators.

- Advertisement -

“Angela is a woman who is in a duel that she has not resolved, she lost her husband, not long ago, and she is trying to get over it, but let’s say that she has not been able to continue with her life. She is a mother of two children who are in their pre-adolescence and adolescence, so she shows us some situations that a single mother experiences, and parallel to that, she decides to support the victims. So, we also see this character of a woman who abandons herself to help others, and in the last episode we are going to see how this thing that she has wanted to hide under the rug is going to be put in front of her”.

Heroes-in-It.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The production has ten episodes and each one tells the story of a different woman. (Star Plus) Heroes-in-It.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

But Ángela will not be alone in this fight. She is accompanied by other great lawyers, who will thoroughly investigate each of the cases and seek the long-awaited justice. One of them is Roberto, played by Rashed Estefenn. The actor also spoke with TechSmart about this series and his character:

“Roberto lives frustrated and it is a very contradictory frustration because he is a guy who has everything in life: he has done everything, you have the best possibilities, the best universities, the best assets, a very wealthy family, but he is empty. Then, this call comes from Ángela and the guy is completely lost and says: ‘I don’t care about anything, I make myself available, at the service’. For both Rashed and Roberto, the mission was to support Marcela and Ángela. It was to understand the role very well, that is, when he would be present to return the ball at the right time”.

The production seeks to make viewers reflect on gender violence. (Star Plus)

The artist also referred to the hard work behind the scenes. And it was not something physical, but emotional.

- Advertisement -

“As for the recordings, technically it was simple because the work done by the production made it easy for us, but emotionally it was difficult, because there was no soft case. So much so, that Marcela was recommended to have therapy sessions because of how crude this was going to be. And it is that one arrived on the set, saw the images of our companions and it was creepy.

It was not my fault It seeks that viewers, beyond being moved by each of the stories, reflect on what is currently happening in society and become key players in reducing, and why not, ending this type of violence.

“It is a call for us to be much more radical and that when we see a situation of abuse, of mistreatment, we do not remain silent, nor silent. That’s where we all come in to play. We cannot continue to be passive in the face of these events, until we reach the most macabre thing that is a death. This production is also a call to justice, not to let the terms expire and to arrest the aggressors”, added Marcela Mar.

Martina García plays a battered woman in “It wasn’t my fault.” (Star Plus)

- Advertisement -

For his part, Rashed concluded that: “It was not my fault It is a painful and beautiful tribute to all these women and their families. It was not my fault it is also a reiteration of the alert. Now, after having participated in this spectacular adventure, what I take with me the most is the call for attention to delve into the way in which we men angle ourselves, we position ourselves with respect to this type of behavior. The story of Little Red Riding Hood is clear, we all know the story, and, even so, Little Red Riding Hood is eaten. We can’t wait for this to happen. In ninety percent of the cases the aggressor is known, he is from the close circle of the victim, a relative. Many of these cases have precedents.