Need for Speed: video with snippet of new game for PS5 and Xbox Series may have leaked

Update (26/08/2022) – GS

As EA continues to keep the mystery out of the next game in the Need for ​​franchise, a video with an alleged test of the game began circulating on the internet this week. The development video posted on Reddit shows a car crashing while trying to jump over an obstacle. From the small , we can see several visual effects that corroborate the rumors that the game will have a photorealistic art style mixed with animation elements. EA confirmed in May that the next Need for Speed ​​would be released in Q4 2022.







According to insider Jeff Grubb, the game's release date was internally changed from November to December of this year. They postponed it to December, a month. They will use a few additional weeks before showing the game. It looks like Criterion was a little late while working on Battlefield, and that had a side effect. The game is supposed to feature a massive map, showing a fictional version of Chicago called Lake Shore City. Are you looking forward to the new Need for Speed?

Update (25/04/2022) – GS

Need for Speed: game for PS5 and Xbox must have huge map and climate change

EA has not yet revealed any official information about the next game in the Need For Speed ​​franchise and although some rumors say that the project will be released in November of this year, exclusively for the PS5 and Xbox Series, we still can't pin the information with certainty. This week, an alleged new leak coming from insider ynk, known to the Need for Speed ​​community, may have revealed the first details of the game's setting, indicating that the map will be a recreation of the city of Chicago, USA. According to the rumor, the gigantic map will be called Lake Shore City and will house six main areas, offering a wide range of climatic settings. The image below shows the supposed map of the new game.





In addition, an alleged low-quality screenshot has also started to circulate on the internet, but as always, we must wait for the official information.





So, are you looking forward to the new Need For Speed?

Original text – 04/07/2022

Need for Speed: This year’s game should only come to PS5 and Xbox Series

Although many are still struggling to enter the new generation of video game consoles, mainly due to the lack of units in stock generated by the crisis of electronic components, we know that the PS4 and Xbox One generation is coming to an end. While Microsoft and Sony are working hard to make the transaction smoother, it looks like it won’t be long before we only have releases dedicated to new consoles and an example of this could be the next title in the Need for Speed ​​franchise.

Jeff Grubb, a leading gaming industry insider, recently revealed that EA plans to release a new Need for Speed ​​game this Christmas season. Need for Speed ​​is still coming out this year… it’s true, the game should be released in November. If you’re a fan of the franchise who bought a next-gen console, here’s a news: it will only be released in the new generation. They are moving into the next generation.