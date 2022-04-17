Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car in Meath

A man has been left seriously injured in hospital after being struck by a car near Navan in Co Meath earlier this morning.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on R161 Trim Road near Balreask Cross just outside the town.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he is understood to be in serious condition.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the crash.

The road at the crash site remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

