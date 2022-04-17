Latest newsIreland

Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car in Meath

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A man has been left seriously injured in hospital after being struck by a car near Navan in Co Meath earlier this morning.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The incident happened at around 1.30am on R161 Trim Road near Balreask Cross just outside the town.

Read:

Tributes flow for Edenmore ‘community legend’ Joe Keating who passed away days before 98th birthday

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he is understood to be in serious condition.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Dublin shopping centre owner makes generous offer to Ukrainian entrepreneurs

The driver of the car was uninjured in the crash.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

The road at the crash site remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read more: Elderly woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Meath

Read more: Man and woman rushed to hospital after Saturday night crash in south Dublin

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleTyping at full speed with a keyboard of just 21 keys: the stenotypist’s trade, according to someone who’s been at it for 35 years
Next articleThey create malware that intercepts mobile calls to access the user’s bank account
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

How to translate song lyrics with Deezer

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

They create malware that intercepts mobile calls to access the user’s bank account

In the world of computer crimes, the methods used by hackers to penetrate a system or device are...
How to?

Typing at full speed with a keyboard of just 21 keys: the stenotypist’s trade, according to someone who’s been at it for 35 years

Not a breath escapes them. They are the impartial eyes of history. They walk...
Apple

Mark Gurman: Apple prepares several Macs with M2 chip

The rumors that appeared a few weeks ago were not kidding when they said that Apple was going...