Man and woman arrested after gardai seize drugs worth six figure sum at Dublin home

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A man and woman were arrested after gardai discovered a large amount of drugs during the search of a home in north Dublin.

Officers found cannabis herb estimated to be worth €140,000 and diazepam tablets valued at €248,410 at a residence in Finglas on Wednesday evening.

The pair, both in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

The arrests came as a part of Operation Tara undertaken by gardai attached to Finglas and the Divisional Drugs Unit.

A garda spokesman said the drugs will be sent for further analysis and investigations are ongoing.

Via | Dublin live>
