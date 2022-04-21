Man and woman arrested after gardai seize drugs worth six figure sum at Dublin home

A man and woman were arrested after gardai discovered a large amount of drugs during the search of a home in north Dublin.

Officers found cannabis herb estimated to be worth €140,000 and diazepam tablets valued at €248,410 at a residence in Finglas on Wednesday evening.

The pair, both in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Read more: Man arrested after gardai seize meth, cannabis, and cash in Wicklow

The arrests came as a part of Operation Tara undertaken by gardai attached to Finglas and the Divisional Drugs Unit.

A garda spokesman said the drugs will be sent for further analysis and investigations are ongoing.

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.