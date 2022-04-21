iPhone without charger, Apple ordered to pay compensation to a customer in Brazil

Apple will have to compensate a customer due to the absence of the charger from the package of iPhones. It happened in Brazil, where a judge condemned the company for violating the local consumer code. As is known, starting from the iPhone 12 the charger has been excluded from the equipment: Apple only supplies the Lightning cable, for the wall adapter you have to scroll through the list of accessories.

The Apple at the time included the choice in the context of actions to combat climate change, therefore with the abatement of polluting emissions produced in the factory for the realization of each charger to be supplied, and to fight electronic waste, for a component that – it was said – now everyone owned. Apple said a few years ago that it wants to be carbon neutral by 2030 along the entire production chain, and produces annual reports to inform on the progress made, the latest of which is recently available. The Brazilian sentence handed down by Judge Vanderlei Caires Pinheiro, of the civil court of Goiânia, ruled that Apple has breached article 39 of the consumer code which prohibits the "tied sale"so it prevents separation between smartphone and charger. Apple will probably limit itself to budgeting the almost 1,000 euros in compensation to the customer and will continue straight on his way, at least until a class action action arises in the wake of the sentence or in any case until it will be cheaper to compensate individuals rather than putting a charger in the box of every iPhone sold in Brazil. The move, however, has so far earned Apple nearly € 6 billion.

GOOD COMPENSATION, BUT NOT ENOUGH FOR A ‘FREE’ IPHONE 13