How to make money with TikTok and how much can you earn by uploading videos

TikTok is a social network where users can have the opportunity to enjoy content on different themes and upload their own, as well as gain followers in the process.

However, it is likely that many do not know that this platform provides the possibility of earning money, but in what way is it possible to do this?

Before starting to prepare the camera, it is necessary that you know the different ways in which TikTok rewards its users monetarily and how it does it.

In the case of Spain, the platform allows you to get from 0.02 to 0.03 euros for every 1000 views. Although this profit can be considered insignificant (in fact it is, it is one of the lowest CMPs of the moment), it must be taken into account that, just like you, thousands of users on TikTok also want to obtain compensation from this platform. . It is not an excuse, of course, but it is obvious that only those with millions of visits manage to live from it, although they earn more with sponsorships than with the CPM of TikTok itself, as they comment in this article from businessinsider.es.

Another alternative to earn money with TikTok it is through direct in which you can get tips of users who have marked your profile as a favorite. Tips are represented by coins, which will be given to you during broadcast playback. This model will only be profitable if we have loyal followers who are willing to pay to watch us, so it won’t be useful for videos that the TikTok algorithm shows to millions of people who don’t know us. If you manage to accumulate a number of 3,125 coins you will get 25 euros.

Another way you can receive money from TikTok is through the creators backgroundin which ByteDance, the company in charge of TikTok, allocates funds to help select users in this program boost their contentas long as you meet the requirements established for it.

Requirements to earn money with TikTok

In the case of the direct ones, to receive money in this way TikTok requires that the user meets the following requirements:

To be older than 16

Have a quantity of at least a thousand followers

Comply with community standards

If you meet these criteria, you will be able to start earning direct income based on the number of coins you receive. In the case of the creators fund, the following requirements must be met:

Being over 18 years

Have at least 10,000 followers

Accumulate an amount of 10 thousand views of your videos in the last 30 days

Comply with the rules and policies established by the company in the use of your account

Also, you must submit a request to the company. To do this, go to Settings and privacyThen in Author and lastly in TikTok Creators Fund. Once there you can check if you meet all the requirements demanded by the company and then send the application.