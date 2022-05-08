Love Island star Dr Alex George spotted enjoying a pint in Temple Bar

Love Island star Dr Alex George is in Dublin this weekend, and the hunk enjoyed a cheeky pint of Guinness in Temple Bar.

The Welshman, who is an A&E doctor, rose to fame in season 4 of the ITV reality dating series Love Island back in 2018.

After his stint on Love Island, he returned to work as an A&E doctor and he also became a UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador.

Read more: ‘Pride of Dublin’ Ken Doherty was made deliver tarts to shops after big win

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Dr Alex posted: “Guinness always tastes better in Dublin. Cheers Ireland.”

The Love Island star is in the capital this week end for presenting duties at Wellfest 2022, which is taking place at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham today.

Wellfest in association with Gym+Coffee is Europe’s largest outdoor health, fitness and wellbeing festival.

Other stars taking part in Wellfest this weekend include The Body Coach Joe Wicks, model and fitness blogger Maeve Maddon, singer Niall Breslin aka Bressie, personal trainer and influencer Bradley Simmonds and fitness coach Niamh Cullen.

Read more: Greg O’Shea gets his pom poms out and cheers for his future career plans

Read more: Love Island heartthrob Toby Aromolaran spotted in popular Dublin city cocktail bar

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox