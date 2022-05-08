So you can use your tablet to be the monitor of your computer

Tablets are devices that often help users to enjoy applications and content in enlarged formatmuch larger than a mobile but smaller than a computer monitor.

However, the size of many tablets may be decent enough to think about adapt them as an extra monitor for your computersomething that can be done and that today we will be explaining to you.

Well, the reality regarding this matter is that a tablet and a computer can be perfectly linked and that they work correctly, an action that can be reached through a couple of means: via connection via USB type C cable or via Wi-Fi connection.

So you can use your tablet as a monitor for your computer via USB type C cable

For this first case, we comment that there are some applications that are used to help connect your tablet with the computer, all via USB Type-C cable and/or internet connection.

Without fear of being wrong, SuperDisplay is one of the most outstanding apps in this areaso if you decide to use this paid application (another good free app is Splashtop), all you have to do is download the program on your computer, then download it on your tablet and connect a type C cable that goes from one device to the other.

Now enjoy how the content of your computer is seen on the screen of your tablet, although not before right-clicking on the desktop of your PC and then going to the Display Settings section, to there resize the size and resolution with which you want things to be seen on your device.

How to use your tablet as a monitor for your computer via Wi-Fi

The Wi-Fi connection between the tablet and the computer in question is the other option you have to be able to use this first device as a monitor, and for this it is essential that both devices are connected to the same internet networkfirst of all.

Then, our recommendation is that you download the SpaceDesk application, which in case you didn’t know, is an application that gives you access to your tablet so that it becomes an additional screen or monitor from your computer.

That said, you will have to download the app first on your computer and then on your tablet, and by the time you finish doing it on the latter device, you will only have to connect to the PC and configure a last Windows setting.

For this you just have to go to the desktop of your computer, press right click and press on the tab of Screen settings. Once you enter the new configuration windowscroll down a bit until you find the function of multiple screens and choose the option extend or mirror screendepending on what you want to do.