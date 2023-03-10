LinkedIn is renewed, these are the changes

on the platform of LinkedIn Various publications are made on news, newsletters informative waves trends of the industries. That’s why the apps decided to renew itself and now it will give users visual elements in the presentation of their profile, with its section Activity showing images, videos and articles on a more aesthetic screen.

That is, now profile visitors will be able to see specific elements of the activity of the profile. profile, each of which is displayed in a different format. This with the purpose, according to the company, that users make more multimedia content in the application.

Now people will be able to update their LinkedIn profile with more multimedia content, so that there is an increase in visits to the account. Also, in 2022 they introduced the option to schedule posts, and now they are extending that feature to their newsletters and articles as well.

This means that users can now plan their content in advance and share it at the right times to reach their audience. This new experience will be available to all members in the coming weeks.

They are also rolling out a new destination for analytics and tools to easily manage authoring options and access insights in one central location. (Official LinkedIn)

other updates

In addition, they are also implementing a new destination for analytics and tools to easily manage authoring options and access analytics in one central location. To do this, in the application you can activate the creator mode and select “Analysis and tools” at the top of the profile via devices mobile or desktop.

Keren Baruch, Product Manager at LinkedIn, said that to help newsletter authors find the right audience, “We’ve made it even easier for you to share and generate subscriptions with a url subscription with a single click and an embeddable button”.

Meaning, with just one click, existing and potential readers can sign up for the newsletter directly from LinkedIn or anywhere else you choose to share the link on social media, email, or web channels.

Meanwhile, they will now allow you to customize the way articles appear in search engines. “Go to any post you’ve created and click the ‘Publish Menu’ in the top left corner. From there, click on “Setting” and you will be able to customize your title and description of SEO to show up in searches.

This means that you can control how your content appears on those search engines, making it more visible to those who are interested. Here are some helpful updates, which will provide more ways to maximize your LinkedIn presence and build a targeted audience on the app.

They will now allow you to customize the way articles appear in search engines. (Official LinkedIn) You can already buy Windows 11 on a USB (although it’s not worth it)

New functions

The platform previously added a new feature “About this profile”, which will show you when it was created and last updated, along with whether the member verified a phone number and/or work email associated with their account.

Likewise, the platform has created a learning model to better capture the profiles created with technology of Artificial intelligence. “Imagers based on AI They can create an unlimited number of unique, high-quality profile photos that are not of real people,” he said.

That’s why this model checks profile photo uploads to determine if the image is AI generated. “This model helps increase the effectiveness of our automated anti-abuse defenses to help detect and remove fake accounts before they have a chance to reach our members,” he concluded.