Apple Watch will let you measure glucose with this function

Manzana investigates, for future versions of smart watches, the technology so that they can measure the glucose of the blood. This for the purpose of people suffering from diseases such as diabetes.

According to Mark Gurman, one of Apple’s analysts, the company Cupertino is making really serious progress to be able to introduce this function in future versions of the apple watch.

The blood glucose meter would work thanks to hardware designed by the company, from photonic sensorsuntil chips based in Apple Silicon. According to Gurman, Apple is developing a chip photonics of silicon that uses optical absorption spectroscopy to illuminate different layers of the skin and thus be able to know the value of glucose.

According to data provided, in USA one in ten people have diabetes and they usually acquire devices that measure their sugar level, performing a puncture from time to time.

However, Apple estimates that this new update would not arrive in the series 9since they continue in the investigations}, so this device will not be able to be seen in September 2023, when it presents the iPhone 15.

Apple estimates that this new update would not arrive in the 9 series

apple watch

Currently, the Apple WatchSeries 8 either Apple Watch Ultra It has several functional sensors such as heart rate, blood oxygen and body temperature.

On the one hand, the Apple Watch Ultra has a screen retinal LTPO (low temperature polycrystalline oxide) 1.92-inch OLED able to reach the 2000 nits of brightnessIt also has the function of always showing the sphere and not having to turn the wrist.

incorporates the chip S8 dual core next to 1GB by heart RAM. This model has cellular connectivity to play music on streaming or make calls without relying on the iPhone, yet it comes with 32GB of internal storage for offline songs, podcasts, and audiobooks.

At the sensor level, this device has electrocardiogram, SpO2 (to measure oxygen saturation in red blood cells), heart rate, temperature sensor, compass or Dual GPS. It also highlights its emergency call and its detection of both falls and car accidents.

The Apple Watch Ultra has a 1.92-inch Retina LTPO OLED display capable of reaching 2000 nits of brightness.

iPhone 15

The new models of iPhone 15 They would be launched in September and some of the details and features of these new devices have been known.

One of the features would be the size of the screen, which will be larger, which will not mean that users have to carry a larger iPhone in their pockets or purses. To increase the size, the developers of the device would have eliminated, or at least reduced, the space occupied by the edges of the cell phone.