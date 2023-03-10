Cat S75 is the first rugged phone with two-way satellite connectivity

- Advertisement -

Cat presented S75 its first rugged phone featuring two-way satellite connectivity based on MediaTek technology presented today, thanks to which the smartphone is able to send and receive messages even in the absence of a cellular network signal. Unlike the solution designed by Apple, the one offered by MediaTek’s NTN (Non Terrestrial Networks) technology allows you to communicate even outside of emergency situations, thus expanding the potential of the Cat S75 even in areas with poor coverage.

Obviously the communication is managed through a dedicated paid service – more details below – offered by Bullitt, but in addition to this you also get free access for one year to the SOS service managed by FocusPoint.

In addition to his IP69K rugged smartphone qualities – resistance to immersion up to 5 m for 35 meters, MIL-SPEC-810H military certification, resistance to falls up to 1.8 meters and guaranteed operation between -30° and 75° celsius -, Cat S75 is a mid-range device which offers a Gorilla Glass Victus front glass, under which we find a screen of 6.6″ FullHD+ at 120Hz8 MegaPixel front camera, SoC MediaTek Dimension 930, 6GB of RAM, of expandable internal memory, main camera from 50mP8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro, and 15W charging. Qi charging is also not missing.

The smartphone will be launched with Android 12 and has two guaranteed major updates and a total of 5 years of security patches. The same hardware equipment of Cat S75 – including design – will also be shared by the new one Motorola Defy 2as shown by the image proposed below, in which it is possible to see the smartphones side by side.

Motorola Defy 2 and Cat S75 in comparison

Cat S75 will be proposed to €649.90 – suggested price for Italy – with 3 months of Essential satellite service included which allows you to send up to 30 messages per month. Subsequently, the rates indicated below will apply.

