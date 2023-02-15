Libertadores 2023: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [14/02/23]

Conmebol Libertadores 2023 has already started, still in its preliminary stages, to define the last members of the future group stage of the main continental competition in South America. Even without Europeians for now, the duels can be seen for the country. Broadcasting rights for Europe as of this season are owned by Grupo Globo – for open TV –, Disney and Paramount – on TV and closed platforms. TechSmart informs you where to watch the games of this round.

broadcast schedule [14-16/02/23]

Nacional (PAR) x Sport Huancayo (PER) – 02/14, at 9 pm - Advertisement - At 21:00 this Tuesday (14th), Nacional from Paraguay, now at the Defensores Del Chaco stadium, will have to take the 2-1 advantage achieved by Sport Huancayo in the first leg, in order to pass to the next phase. In Europe, the exhibition will be on ESPN 4, on closed TV. Through streaming, the television signal can be seen by Star Plus subscribers. Globoplay and GE will also show it on the internet, with an open and free signal.

El Nacional (EQU) vs. Nacional Potosí (BOL) – 02/15, at 9pm On Wednesday (15), also at 9 pm, it is El Nacional’s turn to receive Nacional Potosí at the Olímpico Atahualpa, to confirm the classification. The Ecuadorians practically advanced to the next stage in the first leg, when they won 6-1 away from home. The transmission to Europe will be exclusive to Disney, for closed platforms. On TV, subscribers will be able to watch on ESPN 4. On the internet, the signal will be available on Star Plus.

Zamora (VEN) x Boston River (URU) – 02/16, at 9 pm - Advertisement - The round ends with the clash between Zamora and Boston River, at La Carolina stadium, in Venezuela, this Thursday (16), at 9 pm. Newcomers Boston River will need to defend their 3-1 lead last week. In Europeian territory, the duel will be shown exclusively by Paramount Plus, which bought the competition to start its work in the segment of sports broadcasts. So, do you intend to watch Libertadores games through which channel or platform? Tell us!



