Champions League 2022/23: find out where to watch the games of the week on TV and online [14/02/23]

The 2022/23 season of the UEFA Champions League arrives in its knockout phase, with round of 16 round starting this Tuesday (14), with two games a day and European classics. In Europe, broadcasting rights belong to SBT, on open TV, and Warner Bros. Discovery, on closed TV and streaming. Want to know where to watch each match? TechSmart counts for you.

broadcast schedule [14-15/02/23]





February 14th 17:00 – PSG vs Bayern Munich – SBT, TNT and HBO Max

5pm – Milan v Tottenham – Space and HBO Max The two clashes on Tuesday (14) will take place at the same time, starting at 5 pm, Brasília time. Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s Paris Saint-Germain will host Bayern Munich in one of them. SBT will broadcast throughout Europe on open TV and on its official website, while TNT will broadcast on pay TV and HBO Max will broadcast on closed streaming. Milan will face Tottenham at home at the San Siro. This duel between the Italian and English club will be shown by the Space channel, on pay-TV, and by HBO Max, in paid streaming.

February 15th 5pm – Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea – TNT and HBO Max

17h00 – Club Brugge x Benfica – Space and HBO Max This Wednesday (15), it is the turn of two more duels to take place in the continental tournament. Borussia Dortmund will face Chelsea in Germany, with TNT showing. Club Brugge, on the other hand, will need to face Benfica to get a good result at home, with Space broadcast. In both cases, HBO Max will stream the signal live to its subscribers. The app for Android and iOS can be downloaded using the links located on the card below the text. So, which channel or platform do you intend to watch the Champions League games through this week? Comment with us!

