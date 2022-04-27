LG renews its Gram ultraportable line with six new models

The LG Gram 2022 line is on the launch ramp to reach Europe, Asia and the Americas in this second quarter. There will be six new models differentiated by their screen size and updated based on Intel’s latest processing platform, Alder Lake.

LG does not have as extensive a range of personal computers as the large PC producers, but -as is the case with Samsung- it has some notable models such as these ‘Gram’, a series of laptops, some in convertible format, that stand out for their careful design and extraordinary thinness and lightness.

LG Gram 2022

There are six new models that start with the LG Gram 14 and end with the LG Gram 17. In between, there are two models with a 15.6-inch screen and another that follows the industry trend of betting on 16 inches. All screens opt for IPS panels and resolutions ranging from FHD to 2K to 2560 x 1600 pixels.

In addition, two of them (14 and 16) have convertible version, multi-touch screens and hinges that allow them to rotate up to 360 degrees to favor various modes of use, tablet, laptop and modes in between for presentations. Versions with touch screens have support for Wacom AES 2.0 compatible styluses like LG’s Stylus Pen to take advantage of them.

The line has always stood out for its thinness and lightness and the weight of the Gram 14 falls below the kilogram barrier. Better yet, the top 17-inch model is 17.7mm thick and weighs 1,350 kg, a true record for its size and sample of the commitment to extreme mobility. And as a bonus, the screens are protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus layer and support the MIL-STD-810G military-type resistance standard to increase their durability.

Inside, the LG Gram 2022 have been conveniently updated with latest generation Intel Core processors. Alder Lake models with different features depending on the model (Core i5 and Core i7), which include integrated Iris Xe or Intel UHD graphics. LG offers as an option a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics on the two top models.

All versions equip the new RAM memories LPDDR5 (from 8 to 32 Gbytes) and double slot for internal storage based on PCIe Gen4 SSD. Its connectivity is very complete with Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Type C, HDMI output, microSD card reader, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, stereo speakers with support for DTS X Ultra, and a webcam with IR support for use with Windows Hello for authentication. Battery capacity ranges from 72 Wh to 90 Wh for configurations with dedicated graphics.

With Windows 11 preinstalled and two color finishes, the LG Gram 2022 will be available in the second quarter in selected markets in Europe, America and Asia. Prices have not been provided for a line that really looks very good for those who bet on mobility and performance for the daily computer battle.