Dublin woman praised for ‘random act of kindness’ after replacing fallen ice-cream

By: Brian Adam

A Dublin family have explained how a “random act of kindness” made their day on a walk from the Forty Foot to Dun Laoghaire pier.

Ian Delaney had dropped his elderly mam and dad at the seafront to enjoy the scenic walk with the pair nabbing a 99 on the way.

Mary and Noel Delaney were delighted to set off arm in arm on one of their favourite strolls. Sweet toothed Noel was disappointed when his ice-cream sadly fell on the ground but carried on regardless.

The 90-year-old man couldn’t believe his eyes when a stranger later approached them with a brand new ice-cream.

She witnessed the ice-cream fiasco and immediately bought Noel a new one.

The family are eager to thank the kind lady, stressing the importance that one random act of kindness can have.

Ian told Dublin Live that one simple act can go a long way and thanked the generous stranger.

He said: “Thank you for your lovely act of kindness to my father. It certainly lifted his spirits and the spirits of lots of people who have heard of it since.”

Many locals took to Facebook to applaud the small but powerful gesture.

One person said: “How wonderful that there are still thoughtful people watching out for others. May she have untold blessings.”

Another commented: “Oh that’s so lovely! Well done to the kind lady. I hope she sees how her good deed has given a moment of happiness to so many of us.”

A third wrote: “Lovely to hear there are still good people out there. Glad your parents enjoyed their sunshine treat.”

Via | Dublin live>
