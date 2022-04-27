Watch YouTube videos on Wear OS watches? so you can get it

If you are one of those who like to watch the videos of Youtube in all kinds of situations, you should know that if you have a smartwatch with an operating system Wear OS from Google, you can get this right on the wearable. We show you what you have to do to achieve it regardless of the brand of watch you have.

The truth is that the dimensions of the screen are not particularly large, but as a resource it is not a bad idea to have the possibility of watching a YouTube video on the smart watch in case you do not have the option of using the computer or the smartphone. Of course, to achieve this it is important that the accessory you use has access to the application store Play Storeand that otherwise you will not be able to do what is necessary (and, furthermore, it is ideal if the device includes WiFi so that you do not consume your data rate).

What you have to do to watch YouTube videos on Wear OS

Considering that Google has not released the YouTube video client to be able to use it on smart watches, creative solutions have to be employed to achieve this. And, in this case, what you should do is download samsung browser from the official store of the operating system. This offers excellent compatibility and, as the Korean company now integrates Wear OS in its smartwatches, it has begun to offer its apps. And this is the solution.

Obviously, the first thing you have to do is download the application that we have mentioned before on a regular basis by entering the Play Store. Install the build once you have it on the watch.

Now, what you have to do is open it, in order to take the necessary steps to watch YouTube videos (note that you can also access services like Twitter or Instagram thanks to this app, so its advantages are many).

Luckily, on the first screen when you enter the Samsung browser you will see that there is a direct link to the YouTube website, so you simply have to click on it. Now, it’s time to click on the magnifying glass icon in the upper area to find the video you want to watch.

You may be asked to sign in with an account, if so please enter your credentials. And, the next thing is, from the list of results that appears, you select the one you want to see.

You’ll see that playback starts automatically and, surprisingly, on the screen you’ll even see playback management options, such as the pause or chapter skip buttons. You can also change the resolution of the video if you wish. Of course, we recommend that you use the icon to access the Full Screen.

It’s that simple to be able to watch YouTube videos on your Wear OS smartwatch.

The truth is that Samsung’s browser is a great solution that you can use in the Google operating system that allows access to functions that at first seem far from being part of a smart watch. Therefore, we encourage you to use it because, as you have seen with YouTube, you will surely take advantage of it.

