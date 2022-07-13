Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd gen review: budget all-rounder tablet

- Advertisement -

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus reaches its third generation, a further step forward compared to the previous model which dates back to just over two years ago. It is a tablet designed for surf, read, stream videos and study, winking at a young audience who want to have a complete instrument at their disposal without spending too much. The range to which it belongs is the low one, despite this, however, the product is aesthetically pleasing thanks to its careful design – see the rear body – and the symmetrical frames and well optimized in size.

And given that tablets are experiencing a second youth – despite a physiological contraction in recent months after the boom recorded in the midst of the pandemic emergency – it may be useful to go and find out what the market offers in a segment like that to which the device belongs. we had the opportunity to try. It is useless to make comparisons with the best in class – any reference to the iPad line and the Galaxy Tab S8 is purely coincidental -, here we are interested in understanding if an inexpensive tablet like the Tab M10 Plus 3rd gen from Lenovo can do for us to take it with us on vacation or to study for the start of the next school year.

DESIGN

Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 is made from metal a third of the rear body has a rubberized finish on which the 8MP camera is positioned and which continues on the side frame incorporating the slot for the microSD, the microphone and the volume rocker, as well as the 3.5mm audio jack and a speaker at the bottom and the power button and a second speaker (there are four in all, we’ll be back) in the upper one. The other side is completely clean.

The feeling is that of maximum solidity build quality is excellent and the rubberized part guarantees a very good grip when the tablet is held in portrait mode. A few more problems are encountered when using it in landscape (and it is not a rare event, since the front camera is positioned right on the long side), because in this case the grip takes place on the metal part of the rear body, much more slippery. Among the options there is the cover: a good idea to avoid bad falls.

DISPLAY

The Tab M10 Plus 3rd gen display is a 10.6 “LCD with 2000×1200 resolution and TÜV certification for low blue light emission. I liked it, it is well detailed, it returns natural colors and in direct sunlight I was able to navigate without too many problems (with the brightness level set to maximum). Of course, the reflections are there and the many, many fingerprints as well, but I did not expect such good readability in these “extreme” conditions.

The sensor that adapts the brightness of the screen based on the external environmental conditions does its duty in an excellent way. Also appreciated reading mode which simulates the color matrix of the pages of a book. Here you can choose between color effect and black and white effect, depending on whether you prefer a muted color setting or a completely monochromatic one. Function well done, especially for reading before falling asleep.

SOFTWARE

The tablet has Android 12 as its native operating system, and Lenovo guarantees the update to Android 13 in the course of 2023. The starting point, therefore, is good. On the other hand, the security patch speech seems to be slower, given that we are stopped at March 2022.

Among the functions present in Tab M10 Plus 3rd gen are to be mentioned:

Google Kids Space pre-installed, platform of apps, books and videos dedicated to children with integrated Family Link control

pre-installed, platform of apps, books and videos dedicated to children with integrated Family Link control Tablet Center : hub where information about the tablet is collected – including the storage space used and the time spent looking at the screen – the warranty, advice and user guide

: hub where information about the tablet is collected – including the storage space used and the time spent looking at the screen – the warranty, advice and user guide Entertainment Space (entertainment area): customizable space accessible by swiping to the right from the Home screen where the favorite contents of the platforms to which you have subscribed are collected divided into Watch, Games, Read and Listen. Lenovo is among the first brands to have welcomed this service. And, speaking of “Look”, Widevine L1 certification is present for viewing HD content

(entertainment area): customizable space accessible by swiping to the right from the Home screen where the favorite contents of the platforms to which you have subscribed are collected divided into Watch, Games, Read and Listen. Lenovo is among the first brands to have welcomed this service. And, speaking of “Look”, for viewing HD content Writing mode with pen: I prefer not to be unbalanced as the unit we tested did not have a Lenovo Precision Pen 2

The special menu that appears on the right side to support writing with Lenovo Precision Pen 2

Split screen mode: a bit cumbersome, since to select the apps to show at the same time you have to swipe up to access the open apps, select the first desired app by pressing and holding on its preview and then select split screen. For the second app just tap on the preview.

There is no fingerprint sensor: Lenovo has opted for face unlock which however, being the result of a two-dimensional scan of the 8MP front camera, does not guarantee the highest level of security. Alternatively, you can opt for the classic PIN, pattern, swipe or password.

EXPERIENCE OF USE

display: 10.6 “2K 2000×1200, 400nit IPS LCD, TÜV certified for low blue light emission

10.6 “2K 2000×1200, 400nit IPS LCD, TÜV certified for low blue light emission processor: MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core (2x A75 @ 2GHz + 6x A55 @ 1.80GHz)

MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core (2x A75 @ 2GHz + 6x A55 @ 1.80GHz) memory: 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM 64GB internal eMMC 5.1 expandable

OS: Android 12 (Android 13 in 2023)

Android 12 (Android 13 in 2023) connectivity: Dual band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C 2.0, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Glonass

Dual band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C 2.0, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Glonass unlock: Facial recognition

Facial recognition audio: 4x Dolby Atmos speaker, microphone

4x Dolby Atmos speaker, microphone other: Precision Pen 2 support (optional)

Precision Pen 2 support (optional) cameras: front: 8MP, FF rear: 8MP, AF

battery: 7.700mAh, 10W charging in pack (up to 20W, optional)

7.700mAh, 10W charging in pack (up to 20W, optional) dimensions and weight: 251,2×158,8×7,45mm for 465g

251,2×158,8×7,45mm for 465g color: Storm Gray

Tab M10 Plus 3rd gen is a tablet belonging to the medium-low range, and as such it behaves in everyday life. For better or for worse, one would add. Yes why to some noteworthy features …

10.6 “display with 2000×1200 resolution

7.700mAh battery with excellent autonomy

Android 12 native, update to 13 coming soon

audio with 4 Dolby Atmos stereo speakers

… there are other less striking onesSuch as

MediaTek’s Helio G80 processor

the only face unlock as a recognition system

64GB internal memory (but there is also the 128GB version)

the 4GB of RAM

It’s nice to watch a video on YouTube from the tablet’s 2K display, as well as immerse yourself in the sound that the four speakers make enveloping and clean (but even with headphones – via 3.5mm jack – the quality is excellent). More frustrating to have to wait a little too long for apps to openeven for swipes upwards to access the app screen or to close a window, or downwards to open the notification curtain.

The behavior of Tab M10 Plus 3rd gen is sometimes jerkyhere we recognize the limits of a processor that, yes, does its duty keeping consumption and temperatures at bay – even during a few game sessions with undemanding titles – but which at the same time cannot be expected to make the user experience equally fluid in all contexts. Here the RAM also comes into play, in my opinion perhaps a little too sacrificed.

Two brief notes, the first on connectivity, the second on autonomy:

the WiFi signal is solid and stable, I have never had moments of disconnection

the 7.700mAh battery ensures an autonomy of two to three days. It all depends on the use of the tablet, clearly, in this case I am referring to a typical use, made up of navigation, mail, music and video. Too bad for charging alone 10W (potentially it can reach 20W), a bit too slow in a market in which we are now used to very different solutions.

CAMERAS

Front camera: 8MP, FF

Rear camera: 8MP, AF

The main camera for a tablet is the front one, at least it is the one that is usually used most for video calls, meetings or for distance learning. It is possible to activate and adjust the beauty filter (even on the rear one in portrait mode) and, subject to part, the result is not bad either. The bokeh effect, especially when set to maximum, cannot correctly recognize the contours – especially the hair – but all in all the quality is sufficient.

Portrait version front camera with active “beauty” filter.

Of secondary importance is the quality of the rear camera, which anyway in good lighting conditions (see pictures above) returns sufficient shots.

CONCLUSIONS

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd gen is an aesthetically pleasing tablet, well built and that holds really well in the hand, especially vertically. It has Android 12 as its native operating system, and this in itself guarantees a good user experience, which will then improve over time with the release of Android 13 in 2023. Very good display and audio, which with its four Dolby Atmos speakers allows you to fully enjoy multimedia content. And then there is the option to use the niban opportunity that I have not had – and therefore I cannot draw conclusions in this sense – but which represents a plus given by the suite made available by Lenovo.

Then we come to the painful notes, which can be summed up in one general slowness and jerkiness which in some contexts can be perhaps a little too frustrating. The tablet must however be contextualized in the range to which it belongs, which is the low one, in which it is already difficult to find among the competitors who is able to offer, for example, such a refined design or a display that I consider worthy of a slightly higher range. The MediaTek Helio G80 does its duty, works well and helps to keep consumption under control. All this is paid for – as we said – with a fluidity that is not always optimal, to which, however, you quickly get used to it. I have never encountered app crashes or freezes while using it, simply when opening it you need to have a little more patience.

The list price of Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd gen is 229 euros in the 4 / 64GB configuration (the proven one), of 259 euros the largest from 4 / 128GB.

Now we have all the information we need to understand if this tablet is right for us or not. Tab M10 Plus of the third generation is a well-made product, with strengths that reside in the display and audio. It’s not a sliver, but this may not be a “real” problem for those looking for a device that can do it all, albeit with limited performance. Great for watching videos and listening to music, great for working and studying on Sheets, Documents and Presentations. If you are looking for superior performance, you must also grow in price.

PROS AND CONS, FINAL VOTE

VOTE 6.5

DISPLAY AUTONOMY AUDIO DESIGN ANDROID 12 (AND 13 COMING SOON)

QUICK AND OFTEN SLOW LITTLE INTERNAL MEMORY NO FINGERPRINT SENSOR SLOW CHARGING