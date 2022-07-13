HomeMobileAndroidNothing Phone (1) follow with us the official presentation from 16:45

Nothing Phone (1) follow with us the official presentation from 16:45

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
1043648.jpeg
1043648.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The day has come Nothing Phone (1), the first smartphone of the start-up founded by Carl Pei. The ex of OnePlus is a master in communication and with Nothing he has set up a thumping but extremely effective hype strategy. In recent months, rumors have been chasing each other but also official communications from the company that has even unveiled the design, with transparent cover and the characteristic rear LEDs.

However, several features are missing, but above all indications on availability and prices. The specifications that have leaked to date do not suggest a positioning on the very high end, or at least this is our hope.

We just have to discover the projects of Carl Pei, we are waiting for you starting at 4.45 pm on our Twitch channel!

[mb_related_posts1]

NOTHING PHONE (1): LIVE PRESENTATION

We remind you that the best way to interact with us during live shows is to use Twitch chat (you can find it under the player, don’t forget to register).

Galaxy Z Fold 4: No integrated S Pen, for good reason

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

LG Rollable: here is the video of the rollable smartphone ever marketed

LG Rollable was one of the South Korean manufacturer's most innovative projects in the...
Android

Chromecast with Google TV, the first patch of 2022 arrives

The first update of 2022 for Chromecast with Google TV, according to what 9to5google's...
Android

ZTE Axon 40 Pro available from today in Italy: price and comparison with Ultra

ZTE announced the Axon 40 Pro availability, smartphone made official last May together with...
Android

Nubia launches Red Magic 7S and 7S Pro: full gaming with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Mobile gaming has long been the largest and most profitable slice of the entire...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
How to?

How to make money with TikTok and how much can you earn by uploading videos

TikTok is a social network where users can have the opportunity to enjoy content...
Health

What are the symptoms (and what are not) of the monkeypox virus and how to recognize them

Cases continue to be added to the monkeypox outbreaks, both in number...

© 2021 voonze.com.