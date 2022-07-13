Nothing Phone (1) follow with us the official presentation from 16:45

- Advertisement -

The day has come Nothing Phone (1), the first smartphone of the start-up founded by Carl Pei. The ex of OnePlus is a master in communication and with Nothing he has set up a thumping but extremely effective hype strategy. In recent months, rumors have been chasing each other but also official communications from the company that has even unveiled the design, with transparent cover and the characteristic rear LEDs.

However, several features are missing, but above all indications on availability and prices. The specifications that have leaked to date do not suggest a positioning on the very high end, or at least this is our hope.

We just have to discover the projects of Carl Pei, we are waiting for you starting at 4.45 pm on our Twitch channel!

NOTHING PHONE (1): LIVE PRESENTATION

We remind you that the best way to interact with us during live shows is to use Twitch chat (you can find it under the player, don’t forget to register).