HomeMobileAndroidGoogle Play, July system update arrives. The news

Google Play, July system update arrives. The news

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
905436.jpeg
905436.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Google Play July Update is rolling out according to what the colleagues of 9to5google. It is one of the three components that represent the foundation of an Android device with Mountain View services – there is the actual operating system, then there are the Google Play Services, and then precisely the Google Play system, which company updates in most cases “invisibly” and completely transparent to the user (to check the level of updating, simply go to Settings > About the phone > Android version > Google Play system update). All three components receive regular monthly updates.

The changelog of the July Play system update comes a week later than expected: usually released on the first Monday of the month, but in the US it was vacation (July 4th), and so we moved on to the next one. The release notes may not be fully complete yet – this is also pretty standard behavior. In any case, these are the officially known details:

  • Account management
    • [phone] The section headers on the Data and Privacy tab of your Google account settings have a new look.
  • Device connectivity
    • [phone] Developer APIs that enable seamless multi-device experiences.
  • Google Play Store
    • Improvements to the Play-as-you download feature that allows players to start playing mobile games while the download continues to reduce waiting times.
    • New features to help you discover new apps and games.
    • Optimizations that guarantee faster downloads and installations.
    • New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.
    • Improvements to Google Play Billing.
    • Continue improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.
    • Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and security, stability and accessibility improvements.
  • Support
    • [phone] Ability to filter the data plans available for purchase based on various criteria established by the operator.
  • Wallet
    • [phone] User experience updates including the latest Google Material Design [the reference is to Material You, NdR]completion of the rebranding to Google Wallet.
  • Developer services
    • New features for Google and third-party developers to support and integrate Maps functionality.

[mb_related_posts1]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd gen review: budget all-rounder tablet

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus reaches its third generation, a further step forward compared to...
Android

Nothing Phone (1) follow with us the official presentation from 16:45

The day has come Nothing Phone (1), the first smartphone of the start-up founded...
Android

LG Rollable: here is the video of the rollable smartphone ever marketed

LG Rollable was one of the South Korean manufacturer's most innovative projects in the...
Android

Chromecast with Google TV, the first patch of 2022 arrives

The first update of 2022 for Chromecast with Google TV, according to what 9to5google's...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
How to?

How to make money with TikTok and how much can you earn by uploading videos

TikTok is a social network where users can have the opportunity to enjoy content...
Health

What are the symptoms (and what are not) of the monkeypox virus and how to recognize them

Cases continue to be added to the monkeypox outbreaks, both in number...

© 2021 voonze.com.