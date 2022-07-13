Google Play, July system update arrives. The news

- Advertisement -

Google Play July Update is rolling out according to what the colleagues of 9to5google. It is one of the three components that represent the foundation of an Android device with Mountain View services – there is the actual operating system, then there are the Google Play Services, and then precisely the Google Play system, which company updates in most cases “invisibly” and completely transparent to the user (to check the level of updating, simply go to Settings > About the phone > Android version > Google Play system update). All three components receive regular monthly updates.

The changelog of the July Play system update comes a week later than expected: usually released on the first Monday of the month, but in the US it was vacation (July 4th), and so we moved on to the next one. The release notes may not be fully complete yet – this is also pretty standard behavior. In any case, these are the officially known details:

Account management [phone] The section headers on the Data and Privacy tab of your Google account settings have a new look.

Device connectivity [phone] Developer APIs that enable seamless multi-device experiences.

Google Play Store Improvements to the Play-as-you download feature that allows players to start playing mobile games while the download continues to reduce waiting times. New features to help you discover new apps and games. Optimizations that guarantee faster downloads and installations. New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. Improvements to Google Play Billing. Continue improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and security, stability and accessibility improvements.

Support [phone] Ability to filter the data plans available for purchase based on various criteria established by the operator.

Wallet [phone] User experience updates including the latest Google Material Design [the reference is to Material You, NdR]completion of the rebranding to Google Wallet.

Developer services New features for Google and third-party developers to support and integrate Maps functionality.



