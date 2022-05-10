AMD puts the pedal to the metal: the Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT and 6650 XT graphics cards are ready. and promise

AMD returns to the charge. Its first graphics cards belonging to the Radeon RX 6000 family arrived at the end of 2020 with the intention of standing up to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 series, and in our tests they showed us that, indeed, in many test scenarios they compete from you to you with your competitor’s proposals.

Since then, AMD has been gradually expanding its portfolio and launching new graphics cards so that this family covers the widest possible range of usage scenarios and price spectrum. However, this time the three solutions that he has just presented do not aspire to complement the Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards that we can find in stores; are here for replace three of them.

The Radeon RX 6950 XT is the heir to the RX 6900 XT; the Radeon RX 6750 XT will pick up where the RX 6700 XT started; and lastly, the Radeon RX 6650 XT will follow in the footsteps of the RX 6600 XT. AMD offers us the first of these graphics cards to play at 2160p, the second to play at 1440p, and the most modest of the three, the RX 6650 XT, to deal with 1080p resolution. However, the Radeon RX 6750 XT and 6650 XT are likely to perform well in many titles. also at 2160p and 1440p respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT and 6650 XT: technical specifications

RADEON RX 6750XT RADEON RX 6650XT architecture RDNA2 RDNA2 RDNA2 photolithography 7nm 7nm 7nm transistors 26.8 billion 17.2 billion 11.1 billion core size 520mm2 335mm2 237mm2 calculation units 80 40 32 lightning accelerators 80 40 32 stream processors 5120 2560 2048 GPU base frequency 2100MHz 2495MHz 2410MHz maximum gpu frequency 2310MHz 2600MHz 2635MHz MAXIMUM PERFORMANCE IN SIMPLE PRECISION 23.65 TFLOPS 13.31 TFLOPS 10.79 TFLOPS MAXIMUM PERFORMANCE IN MEDIUM PRECISION 47.31 TFLOPS 26.62 TFLOPS 21.59 TFLOPS MAXIMUM TEXTURE FILL RATE 739.2 GT/s 416 GT/s 337.3 GT/s ROP UNITS 128 64 64 MAXIMUM PIXEL FILL RATE 295.7GP/s 166.4GP/s 168.6GP/s AMD INFINITY CACHE 128MB 96MB 32MB BUILT-IN MEMORY 16GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 MEMORY BANDWIDTH 1793GB/s 1326GB/s 468.9GB/s MEMORY INTERFACE 256 bit 192 bit 128 bit MAXIMUM CONSUMPTION 335 watts 250 watts 180 watts PRICE 1099 dollars (1044 euros approx.) 549 dollars (521 euros approx.) 399 dollars (379 euros approx.)

These are the improvements: the GPU and VRAM are now faster

The microarchitecture and photolithography used by AMD to implement these new graphics cards are the same as those used in the other solutions in the Radeon RX 6000 family: RDNA 2 and the integration technology of 7nm from TSMC. They also incorporate the same amount of VRAM memory as the graphics cards they replace, so they are essentially the same solutions, but with a twist that promises to have a perceptible impact on their performance.

And it is that AMD engineers have introduced in these cards the necessary optimizations to ensure that both the GPU and the VRAM memory can work in a stable way at a clock frequency sustained and highest maximum. And yes, this change on paper is enough for the performance figures promised by these new graphics solutions to be significantly higher than those put on the table by their predecessors.

To illustrate the scope of these improvements we can look, for example, at the most ambitious of the new graphics cards. The Radeon RX 6950 XT’s GPU can work at a sustained clock frequency of up to 2100 MHz, and at times it can stably reach 2310 MHz peaks. The Radeon RX 6900 XT, however, gives slightly more measured figures: 2015 and 2250 MHz respectively.

The VRAM bandwidth of the Radeon RX 6950 XT is more than three times that of the RX 6900XT

This increase seems subtle, but according to AMD, it has a clear impact on your productivity. In fact, the Radeon RX 6950 XT promises us a performance of 23.65 TFLOPS in single precision floating point operations, a maximum texture fill rate of 739.2 GT/s, a maximum pixel fill rate of 295 .7 GP/s and a memory bandwidth of 1793GB/s. In any case, to put these numbers in perspective we are interested in taking a look at the figures for the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

There they go in the same order in which we have reviewed those of the RX 6950 XT: 23.04 TFLOPS, 720 GT/s, 288 GP/s and 512 GB/s. The first three specifications are only slightly higher on the Radeon RX 6950 XT, but we must not overlook that the video memory bandwidth of this graphics card multiply by more than three that of the Radeon RX 6900 XT. The contributions of the new Radeon RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT are similar compared to their predecessors, so it will be interesting to see what impact they have in a real use scenario when we have the opportunity to analyze them.

In any case, the improvements that AMD has introduced are not limited exclusively to the hardware of its graphics cards. And it is also about to launch the 22.10 iteration of their drivers, and implement revision 1.1 of the . At the time we have prepared this article, the new ones are not yet available. driversbut it is possible that when you read it they will be.

According to AMD, the optimizations that its engineers have fine-tuned will contribute to achieving an increase in performance that will vary between 5 and 13% depending on the graphics card we have and the game with which we use it (these figures have been taken using a Radeon RX 6950 XT in the tests). Sounds good, but it’s something we’ll have to check out first-hand as soon as these new drivers are made public.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT and 6650 XT: price and availability

AMD’s new Radeon RX 6000 family graphics cards are available from today in stores with the following indicative prices:

Radeon RX 6950 XT: $1,099 (1,044 euros approx.)

Radeon RX 6750 XT: 549 dollars (521 euros approx.)

Radeon RX 6650 XT: $399 (379 euros approx.)

Some of the assemblers that offer us these graphics cards are ASUS, ASRock, BioStar, MSI, Gigabyte, Sapphire, PowerColor, SFX or Yeston.

