KIESLECT Ks Pro: world premiere of a watch that breaks technological barriers

Well-known technology brand KIESLECT is proud to announce the upcoming release of its smart watch KIESLECT Ks Pro. Specifically designed to meet the needs of elites and young professionals, this device combines superior functionality, advanced technology and elegant design to deliver a good user experience. To celebrate the brand's 8th anniversary, the KIESLECT Ks Pro will be released on June 12th with an exciting promotional offer, use the exclusive code: KIESKSPRO ($10), where the price will be just $95 for a limited time. Promotion period is June 12-18 PST.

Introducing the Ks Pro: a revolution in smartwatches

The KIESLECT Ks Pro sets a new standard for smartwatches with a large 2.01-inch AMOLED display. Vibrant color display with 410×520 pixels resolution allows users to easily view data and metrics and brings immersive visual experience.

KIESLECT Ks Pro is equipped with the innovative KIES OS 2.0, which provides a faster and smoother user interface. The operating system integrates seamlessly with the app, allowing users to easily enter personal data and access vital health information such as heart rate, respiration, stress levels and sleep analysis. - Advertisement - Track your health status and track your health progress as well.

Your health, your priorities: abnormal heart rate alerts

KIESLECT Ks Pro is equipped with accurate heart rate monitoring function, focusing on cardiovascular health. Set a custom heart rate limit, and Ks Pro will remind you in time when it detects an abnormal situation. Be informed and take proactive steps to reduce your risk of potential complications such as atrial fibrillation.

Perfect companion for an active lifestyle: 100 sport modes and IP68 waterproof

The KIESLECT Ks Pro is the perfect companion for sports lovers. It has 100 built-in sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming and yoga, etc., to help you track and record data of various sports activities. Whether you're working out at the gym or exploring the great outdoors, Ks Pro can accurately record exercise time, calories burned, and heart rate changes to help you assess and improve your training effect. Furthermore, the Ks Pro is designed to meet the demands of an active lifestyle. With an IP68 waterproof rating, it is resistant to hand washing, raindrops and sweat. Whether you're pushing your limits during an intense workout or embracing the elements on an outdoor adventure, the Ks Pro is durable and reliable, ensuring it keeps up with your every move.

Seamless connection: stable and clear BT5.2 calls

Communication is key, even when you’re on the go. KIESLECT Ks Pro enables crystal clear and uninterrupted calls with its stable BT5.2 connection. Whether you’re running, driving or busy in the kitchen, you can easily answer, reject and make calls effortlessly. Stay connected without compromising sound quality or worrying about missed calls.

Sleek Design and Custom Style: Interchangeable Straps and Great Looks

The Ks Pro uses a well-crafted stainless steel construction with a screen protected by wear-resistant sapphire glass, showing a noble and elegant appearance. In addition, Ks Pro also offers two types of interchangeable watch bands, allowing you to mix and match according to different occasions and personal preferences. With a Bluetooth connection to your phone, you can easily receive calls, texts and social media notifications without missing any important information. Ks Pro also supports custom interface settings, allowing you to adjust the display of themes, backgrounds and widgets according to your preferences, showing your unique personality style.

The KIESLECT Ks Pro comes equipped with an array of practical features to help users maximize their productivity and enjoyment. These features include split-screen functionality for efficient multitasking, a “Find My” feature to locate lost devices, built-in games for on-the-go entertainment, voice-assisted message reply to save time, and smart notifications that can be customized to deliver just the right messages. most important updates.

A new era of smartwatches: KIESLECT Ks Pro