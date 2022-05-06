It’s now possible to use newer Nest cameras and doorbells with Alexa

Google has taken advantage of the fact that security cameras from third-party companies can already make use of the new functions of Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, to brush up your Google Nest skill for Alexa.

With this, in addition to being able to use the Google Assistant, users can also use Alexa from an Amazon Echo Show, or even a Fire TV or Fire tablet, to manage the Google Nest security cameras and smart doorbells launched during the year 2021.



For those who have “mixed” ecosystems in their smart home

This Google Nest skill update is aimed at those who have a “combined” smart home environment, although the dependence on one smart ecosystem or another is expected to end when the Matter standard becomes a reality and the different connected devices catch up.

More precisely, this update to the Nest skill for Alexa does:

Alexa now supports streaming live viewing from Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam (indoor, battery), Nest Cam with floodlight, and Nest Doorbell (battery) to Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablets.

But in addition to the live broadcast:

With Nest Doorbell (battery), you can also engage in a two-way conversation with visitors at your door through your Alexa-enabled devices (Echo, Echo Show, Fire TV, and Fire Tablet).

Later, Alexa will allow notification when the Nest cameras and doorbells detect the presence of people at the door of the house, expanding the possibilities, although its arrival will depend on its launch by Amazon, support for the detection of packages is not planned at the moment.

Google reassures Nest device users that features for other Nest devices, such as smart thermostats, as well as compatibility with older Nest security cameras and smart doorbells, will continue to be present.

More succinctly, it looks like this:

More information: Google