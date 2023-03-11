Is the dream over? The absence of ProMotion on the iPhone 15 makes Apple fans doubt

- Advertisement -

By now, there are already several rumors about the possibilities of the iPhone 15, especially in relation to the ProMotion screen. If Apple follows its usual course of device releases, the iPhone 14 would already be in the middle of its useful life, which means that the comments and speculations about the iPhone 15 and its possible arrival in September are already underway. However, according to recent leaks, the standard iPhone 15 model may not include ProMotion technology or always-on display features this year.

According to leaker yeus1122, citing an industry source on the half korean naver, the new standard model will not have these options, which are present in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If you are not very informed, ProMotion technology improves the fluidity of movements on the device, integrating refresh rates of up to 120 Hz, which favors the always-on screen function and, in turn, takes great care of battery life . To achieve this, it is necessary to incorporate an LPTO (low temperature polycrystalline oxide) panel which works in a similar way for the brightness of the devices.



However, according to the leaks, the only series that would benefit from this technology would be the Pro range, with a refresh rate 120Hz LTPO, while the Standard and Plus series would not have this panel.

Other features for the iPhone 15

The source who shared this information has a decent track record within the Apple community, having accurately predicted the arrival of the MacBook Pro for this year. This data is in addition to what Apple analyst Ross Young also shared at the time.

It is common for the high-end Apple to have different functions than the standard models and to be presented in the following year, although this may not happen for the iPhone 15.



Apparently there will be a small change in 2023, since the standard models covered the Pro features of last year’s models, but this update will differ from the iPhone 14.

The most likely updates coming to the iPhone 15 could be a Dynamic Island for the entire lineup, not just the Pro versions, plus a 28nm OLED controller chip that will increase battery life. However, we will have to wait for the official launch to know the more precise details of the device.