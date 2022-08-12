iPhone event 2022 probably only virtual again

Apple is said to have already started recording for its most important of the year. There is also news about the next Apple Watch.

Apple is apparently planning to record its most important device presentation of the year : According to a media report, work on the “iphone-14-apple-faces-a-difficult-price-question/">iPhone 14” keynote planned for September has begun. The company had stopped hosting live events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recordings have started

As Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman writes in his newsletter, Apple has already taken the first recordings of sections of the keynote. This indicates that the company is again relying on a virtual event – also to be prepared for a possible new corona wave. Apple recently shut down its protective measures after the BA.5 variant was distributed.

The developer conference WWDC 2022 was at least partly held on site again – invited visitors could watch the keynote on a screen, journalists could also examine products later. But this event didn’t have a real live character either. It is conceivable that Apple is also planning such a “keynote show” for September with representatives of the press.

At least two events in the fall

According to Gurman’s findings, Apple is planning at least two events for the fall. The first will be about iPhone and Apple Watch, the second – probably in October – about iPad and Macs. This also fits with the current release plan for the new operating systems: New iOS and watchOS versions are currently expected in September, but iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 aka Ventura are not expected until October. Apple had officially postponed iPadOS 16 and justified this with the new window management solution Stage Manager, among other things.

Meanwhile, there is also new information about the next Apple Watch. According to a leaker Apple does not want to change the design of the regular “Series 8”, but will launch the “Apple Watch Pro” with a new look. In addition, the “iPhone 14” will be available in four model variants, with the Pro and the regular variants being different. The iPhone mini disappears and is exchanged for an “iPhone 14 Max”, my observer.