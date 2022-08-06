Apple Watch Series 8, a leak reveals design and colors: what will change

Already for Watch 7 the leaks had hypothesized an important in the , with the adoption of flat edges in continuity with the rest of the most recent products of the bitten apple. But then we know that things went very differently, with Apple Watch 7 which has kept the rounded lines of all time, however thinning the frames and increasing the size of the display. Rumors of an aesthetic revolution have re-emerged in regards to Apple Watch 8, the launch of which is expected together with that of the iPhone 14 in the traditional September appointment. Although in this case the hypothesis is different: not only are we no longer talking about flat edges, but to be affected by this design revision would not be Apple Watch 8, but a brand new “Pro” version, larger.

And the latest rumors about the next generation of Cupertino smart watches partially confirm this scenario. The leaker ShimpApplePro in fact, he shared some information on the Watch 8 on Twitter (none, however, on the Pro variant) confirming that the differences with Watch 7 will be practically nil in terms of form factor. ShimpApplePro mentions a constructive difference, with the use of a "stronger glue"for the watch case which should therefore guarantee greater solidity of the device. The clarification that underlines how Apple will introduce a distinctive watchface for the new generation.

The different speaker sizes will also be the same as the current generation, that is 41 And 45mm. To change will be the colorswith the arrival of the hue Midnight (dark blue) e Galaxy (golden) introduced with the new MacBook Air M2 for the variant made in aluminumwhich will also be available in the classic red (PRODUCT) RED or in silver. As for the version in stainless steel we talk about three colors: silver, graphite And gold. Finally, there shouldn’t be any titanium case option. If these color options were confirmed, then, Apple would have decided to set aside the green and blue of Apple Watch 7 by restoring the silver and adding the two new colors of the MacBook Air M2.