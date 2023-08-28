iPhone 15 Ultra vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: New Image Comparison Highlights Sleeker Design

- Advertisement -

This world is so absurd. Four years ago, when I held the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ in my left hand and the iPhone 11 Pro Max in my right hand, I never thought that four years later the iPhone would be smaller than Samsung, much less so.

Earlier, the same source published high-quality images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and compared the frames of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra . He also posted a comparison of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro .

Ice Universe was the first to accurately talk about the new trend for smartphones with waterfall screens, about the notch in the iPhone X, about the new design of the iPhone 14 with a Dynamic Island cutout, and about different 200-megapixel image sensors.