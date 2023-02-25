iPhone 15 Plus with new renders Show Dynamic Island and slimmer curved design!

- Advertisement -

The 9to5Mac media is back with more rumours, exposing some renders in full exclusively for iPhone 15 like the iPhone 15 Pro. So now you can appreciate the CAD models of the iPhone 15 Plus and the rendering they had with 3D graphics, Ian Zelbo He was in charge of putting together the exclusive renders with the new design of the device.

The design of the iPhone 15 Plus

As discussed, the CAD files that show the render were delivered by the Cupertino company for the supply chain and that they will soon launch the new iPhone. Files of this type are quite detailed with the necessary information for this device detailing everything about the design. It would be quite risky not to have the exact data, as it can cost quite a lot of money for the providers.

This render shows the closest thing apparently to the iPhone 15 Plus. Well, it is also based too much on the reports of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Right at the bottom of the iPhone it is possible to notice the integration of the new USB-C port finally replacing Lightning to charge and transfer data.

The iPhone 15 Plus will arrive with the adoption of the Dynamic Island for this model. In other words, the entire line of the iPhone 15 will have this power on the device,Although it also means that the notch will no longer be on current iPhone models. The model will also implement much thinner bezels for the iPhone 15 Plus compared to the iPhone 14 Plus.

9to5Mac also commented that the sizes and proportions of the iPhone 15 Plus can be confirmed in their documents, these are:

160.87mm tall

77.76mm wide

7.81mm thick

So that you can better size, the iPhone 14 Plus has the following measurements:

160.84mm high

78.07mm wide

7.79mm thick

Thus, it becomes clearer that the iPhone 15 Plus is a bit taller, narrower, and thicker than its previous version. This also happens due to the bulge that is on the rear cameras of the new Plus model, also being thicker than the previous model.

As for the Plus model, as the other versions of the range show in this model, there are design innovations with slightly rounder edges. This makes it noticeable that from the front to the rear it may feel less hard.

These more overarching changes and approaches may ultimately work out better for the company with respect to Plus model sales. Since previously the range does not have the expected reception, this could change.