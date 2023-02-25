New chip turns smartphones into RFID readers

A team of University of California engineers has developed a new technology that uses a custom chip and a software update to turn smartphones into RFID readers, reducing costs and waste. The technology combines a chip embedded in product packaging and a software update in the phone.

The phone becomes capable of identifying objects based on the signals that the chip emits at specific frequencies, in this case Bluetooth or WiFi. In an industrial environment, a smartphone equipped with the software update could be used as an RFID reader.

What is RFID

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is a wireless technology that uses radio waves to identify and track objects or animals through chips embedded in tags or devices. RFID technology is used in a wide variety of applications, from inventory management in stores and warehouses to tracking animals in the wild and accessing events.

RFID tags are small and can be attached to virtually anything, from consumer products to industrial equipment, and contain electronic information that can be read with an RFID reader. Information is transmitted via radio waves from the tag to the reader, allowing fast and accurate identification of tagged products or animals.

How does this new system work?

The technology uses backscatter communication, which uses signals already generated by the smartphone and redirects them in a format that the phone can understand. This technique consumes 1000 times less power to generate WiFi signals. These advances have enabled very low-power communication between Internet of Things components and hardware, such as WiFi or Bluetooth transceivers, for applications such as body-worn sensors or asset trackers.

The custom chip, about the size of a grain of sand, costs just a few cents to make, and consumes so little power that it can be completely powered by LTE signals. The chip converts Bluetooth transmissions into WiFi signalswhich in turn can be detected by a smartphone with that specific software update.

The team will present their work at the IEEE International Conference on Solid State Circuits in San Francisco on February 20, 2023. The approach enables a robust, inexpensive, and scalable way to provide power and enable communications in a manner similar to RFID, using smartphones as the devices that read and feed the signals.

what can it be used for

The broader promise of the technology is the development of devices that don’t need batteries, because they can draw power from LTE signals. This, in turn, would lead to significantly less expensive and long-lasting devices, with lifespans of up to several decades. In addition, it would reduce the environmental impact by reducing the amount of electronic waste, especially batteries.

Learn more at techxplore.com.