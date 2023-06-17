iPhone 14 surpasses model 14 Pro Max as Apple’s best seller in the United States

Data compiled in April by Wave2023 Research shows that the iPhone 14 managed to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro Max model as the best seller from Apple in the United States.
This change shows that high inflation has begun to weigh on consumer purchasing power, which has chosen the most “accessible” smartphone in Apple’s catalogue. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase say this is a very recent trend.
Overall, the “standard” iPhone 14 has 19% market share, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has fallen to second with 18%. The difference is still small, but it may indicate a relevant change in the market in the coming months.
The data also shows that the iPhone 14 Pro also saw its share drop from 16% to 15% and, surprisingly, the iPhone 14 Plus managed to maintain its 7% share.
The number of iPhones sold by the main three carriers in the United States grew from 61% in March to 67% in April, something that indicates that the public has opted for plans that deliver an apparatus in the package.
While the overall report didn’t provide figures for other models in the iPhone lineup, analysts say the iPhone 11 remains the company’s top seller. That’s because it is the device offered by prepaid plans.
For now, data for May has not yet been compiled, but analysts are keeping an eye on Apple’s numbers, as the company needs to understand the market scenario before starting mass production of the iPhone 15 line.
