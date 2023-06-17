iPhone 14 surpasses model 14 Pro Max as Apple’s best seller in the United States

Data compiled in April by Wave2023 Research shows that the iPhone 14 managed to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro Max model as the best seller from Apple in the United States.

This change shows that high inflation has begun to weigh on consumer purchasing power, which has chosen the most “accessible” smartphone in Apple’s catalogue. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase say this is a very recent trend.

Overall, the “standard” iPhone 14 has 19% market share, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has fallen to second with 18%. The difference is still small, but it may indicate a relevant change in the market in the coming months.