Realme is accused of collecting user data without consent with realme UI 4.0

- Advertisement -

realme will be investigated in India for collect user data without your consent. The information was confirmed last Friday by the country’s Minister of Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The case gained repercussions after some users discovered that the realme UI 4.0 interface has a feature called “Enhanced Intelligent Services” enabled by default. It was developed by the manufacturer as a kind of performance assistant and its description says: the feature serves to improve the user experience by optimizing device functions based on how you use your smartphone. However, for this task to be done, it needs to collect a lot of information from the user, including device data, app usage statistics, calendar events, statistics about unread SMS messages and missed calls.

The “Enhanced Intelligent Services” function still requires access to the user’s location, something that has many Indians worried. This is because, although it may be using machine learning to improve the user experience, realme does not report whether the collected data remains on the smartphone or is sent to a server. Also, many consider it a privacy issue for this feature to be turned on by default. The best option would be for the manufacturer to ask the user if he wants to use the feature when setting up the smartphone for the first time or after receiving the latest update.