iPhone 14 Pro: the new colors already appear on video just before the official announcement

While the iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max aren’t expected until next month, Apple’s conference doesn’t hold many surprises anymore, given the abundance of leaks in recent weeks. We now know more about the of the Pro models.

Several weeks ago, a leaker teased all the new colorways we could expect for Apple’s next four iPhone 14 models. While the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will both be available in green, purple, blue, black (midnight), white (starlight), and red (product red)we also learned that the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models will be offered in blue, purple, silver, gold and graphite.

It looks like we’re now getting a first look at what all of the Pro lineup colors should look like, but especially the two new purple and blue colorways. Several images and videos revealing replicas of the iPhone 14 Pro Max have been shared on the Chinese social network Weibo a few days the launch.

The iPhone 14 Pro are revealed in video before their release

It’s been several months now that Apple fans have been waiting for a purple colorway for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, given that Apple showed off a purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a mid-air refresh. cycle in April last year. After a rather warm reception, the 24-inch iMac, the sixth-generation iPad mini and the fifth-generation iPad Air also got their purple color.

However, when compared to other devices, the purple color of the iPhone 14 Pro looks much darker, which has certainly caused a lot of reaction from Internet users on social networks. This new colorway seems to be dividing fans a lotbut seeing Apple try new things can always be considered good news, especially at a time when the manufacturer is struggling to renew itself.

Anyway, we don’t have only a few more days to wait before knowing everything about the next iPhone 14. As a reminder, Apple has officially announced that the iPhone 14 Keynote will be held on September 7 at 7 p.m.