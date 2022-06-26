HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14: Apple will increase the autonomy of smartphones thanks to larger...

iPhone 14: Apple will increase the autonomy of smartphones thanks to larger batteries

In a few months, Apple will present a new series of iPhone 14. Before the official launch, we now know that Apple could have chosen to equip its devices with larger batteries to improve their autonomy.

Credit: Unsplash

The iPhone 14s may well be more durable than their predecessors, according to a recent report from China. On social networks, a leaker has published what appears to be the battery sizes of the four new iPhone models which will be presented next September. All would benefit from a bigger battery, except for the largest model.

In effect, the iPhone 14 would offer a 3279 mAh battery this year, while the previous generation model was equipped with a somewhat smaller 3227 mAh battery. This small increase alone should not have a huge influence on the general autonomy, but other factors could help the device to be more enduring, such as the new 5G and Wi-Fi chip engraved by TSMC.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max would be the only one with a smaller battery

The leaker also reveals that the iPhone 14 Max will use a 4325 mAh battery. On his side, the iPhone 14 Pro will benefit from a 3200 mAh battery. This is the biggest increase here, since the iPhone 13 Pro’s battery was only 3095 mAh.

Finally, the leaker announces that iPhone 14 Pro Max will see its battery capacity drop to 4323 mAh, against 4352 mAh on the current model. This does not necessarily mean that its autonomy will be less good, since we know that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will benefit from more energy-efficient components. For example, there will be a new, more energy-efficient A16 processor, or a screen capable of lowering its frequency to just 1 Hz. This screen will also allow Pro models to use a new Always-On display mode.

iPhone 14, the road is uphill: for Kuo the problem will be inflation

The increase in battery capacity on most models was likely made possible by the increased thickness of smartphones compared to the previous generation.

Here is a summary of the battery capacities for the iPhone 14:

  • iPhone 14 (6.1 inches) – 3,279mAh (compared to 3,227 mAh on the 13)
  • iPhone 14 Max (6.7 inches) – 4,325mAh
  • iPhone 14 Pro (6.1 inches) – 3,200mAh (compared to 3,095 mAh on the 13 Pro)
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7 inches) – 4,323mAh (compared to 4,352 mAh on the 13 Pro Max)

