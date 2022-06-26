Ryzen 7000: AMD would launch its chips as early as September 15, 2022 to get ahead of Intel

AMD could well lift the veil on its new generation of Ryzen 7000 chips from September 2022 and market them in stride, thus pulling the rug out from under its main competitor: Intel.

About a month ago, during Computex 2022, AMD revealed a good part of the characteristics of the next Ryzen 7000 processors “Raphael” based on its new Zen 4 architecturebut now we know more about the bullet exit window.

As @wxnod reports, during a presentation in China, someone representing the company may have inadvertently confirmed the availability date for the Ryzen 7000 and AM5 motherboards. According to one of the slides in the presentation, the new series of AMD motherboards should go on sale as early as September 15, 2022and with it, the company’s next processors.

AMD wants to pull the rug out from under Intel by launching its chips before it

By launching its AM5 chips and motherboards on September 15, AMD could well get ahead of Intel and its Raptor Lake chips. Indeed, its main competitor should lift the veil on a few Intel-Core i9 Raptor Lake processors in September, but the i5 and i7 chips would not arrive until October. On the program at Intel, performance is expected to increase by 40%, up to 24 cores (8 P-cores and 16 E-cores) and 32 threadsenhanced OC functions and an AI M.2 module.

In addition to the presentation date of the Zen 4 chips, we already know thanks to leaker @Greymon55 that AMD plans to unveil the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7800X and Ryzen 5 7600X. They will directly replace the previous generation 5950X, 5900X, 5800X and 5600X. We can note the absence of the Ryzen 7700X, which is expected a little later.

The new generation of Ryzen 7000 chips is highly anticipated by fans of the manufacturer, since they will be the first to be compatible with DDR5 RAM modules. Fortunately, we could see that the prices of the new generation of RAM were falling before the arrival of chips from AMD and Intel, which is good news for those planning to buy an AMD chip.