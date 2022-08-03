Drift Type C and its realistic physics have arrived in Early Access

Starting today, you can now enjoy on Steam, under , Type-Ca driving game developed by Jonworks Interactive that is committed to realistic driving in different environments.

In the game we will find 50 cars with real specifications, 100 miles of road, 13 bosses (an always curious concept in a driving game) and a level editor to create our own scenarios. Our mission in the game will be to free the God of Time thanks to defeating the different bosses and their ghosts. For this we will have the Hypervesicle, a particularity that will reduce the time counter of the race every time we do a successful skid.

In addition, Drift Type C puts a lot of emphasis on the performance of each vehicle and they propose that we put them to the test in any environment that comes to mind; be it terrain, weather conditions or even varying the density of the air that will affect our aerodynamics. Not only will we be able to create our own tracks, but the game offers a procedural hybrid sandbox that will generate 100 miles of highway to drive to our liking.

On the occasion of its launch in early accessthe studio has published a new video focused on gameplay:

If you are interested, you know, stop by Steam and start testing the roads of this DriftType-C that will be adding content and improvements such as the inclusion of traffic, vehicle improvements and many more things.