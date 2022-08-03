HomeGamesDrift Type C and its realistic physics have arrived in Early Access

Drift Type C and its realistic physics have arrived in Early Access

Games

Published on

By Brian Adam
drift type c early 0.jpg
drift type c early 0.jpg
- Advertisement -

Starting today, you can now enjoy on Steam, under early access, DriftType-Ca driving game developed by Jonworks Interactive that is committed to realistic driving in different environments.

In the game we will find 50 cars with real specifications, 100 miles of road, 13 bosses (an always curious concept in a driving game) and a level editor to create our own scenarios. Our mission in the game will be to free the God of Time thanks to defeating the different bosses and their ghosts. For this we will have the Hypervesicle, a particularity that will reduce the time counter of the race every time we do a successful skid.

In addition, Drift Type C puts a lot of emphasis on the performance of each vehicle and they propose that we put them to the test in any environment that comes to mind; be it terrain, weather conditions or even varying the density of the air that will affect our aerodynamics. Not only will we be able to create our own tracks, but the game offers a procedural hybrid sandbox that will generate 100 miles of highway to drive to our liking.

On the occasion of its launch in early accessthe studio has published a new video focused on gameplay:

If you are interested, you know, stop by Steam and start testing the roads of this DriftType-C that will be adding content and improvements such as the inclusion of traffic, vehicle improvements and many more things.

Kingdom Hearts IV Announced

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Europe’s worst passport: Why has Kosovo still not been given visa-free access to the EU?

While most people in Europe and the Western Balkans can simply pack their suitcase,...
iphone

How to customize routes on Google Maps

1. In the upper left section, click on share.2. Three options will be displayed...
Smart Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: revealed what will be one of its great improvements

Few days left until the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5...
Tech News

It’s that easy to recover closed Safari tabs on your iPhone or iPad

You may like the Cupertino-based company more or less, but nobody can deny...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.