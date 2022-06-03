iPad more and more like a laptop with the new features of iPadOS 16

Apple has often presented its iPads as products that rival laptops when it comes to managing the most common personal productivity functions and (not only). One of the great divides between a desktop / laptop operating system and a tablet operating system is represented by the organization of the workspace: one thing is to have a virtual desk available where you can manage the app windows without constraints, another is to have to do the accounts with a single app at a time and with the section dedicated to switching from one app to another among those open in memory. With the next version of iPadOS – presentation is expected for WWDC 2022 to be held next Monday – Apple seems intent on narrowing the gap between the app experience on desktop / laptop and tablet even further.

IPADOS 16: BIG CHANGES FOR APP MANAGEMENT AND MULTITASKING

To reveal more details about Apple's plan to evolve iPadOS in a direction increasingly similar to that of a desktop operating system is Mark Gurman Bloomberg confirming important news announced next week: iPad will be more like a laptop and less like a smartphone. To achieve the goal, Apple will move on several fronts by introducing in iPadOS 16: improved multitasking interface to make it easier to switch between apps open in memory and to move between tasks

ability to resize app windows

new ways to manage multiple apps at the same time

improvements to the current management system of three apps at the same time – two on shared screen (Split View) and a third in superimposed window (Slide Over)