iOS 17 may bring many of the features most desired by users, according to rumor

Apple is expected to present new versions of its operating systems during WWDC 2023, and the highlight, as always, should be for the iPhone software. According to information revealed by renowned analyst and leaker Mark Gurman, from BloombergiOS 17 may bring several changes and new features for brand users. Contrary to the rumors that circulated, Gurman claims in his newsletter Power On published on Sunday (26) that iOS 17 will not be just a quality update to fix bugs and improve performance. Instead, the next version of the software will bring “several of the features most requested by users”according to the analyst.

Gurman adds that iOS 17 won’t include significant design changes like iOS 16’s new Lock Screen, but several features much desired by users are expected to make their debut with the next generation of the system. When Apple started iOS 17 development, the initial thought was to call it a tweak release — focused on fixing bugs and improving performance. The hope was to avoid the problems of iOS 16, an ambitious update that suffered from missed deadlines and a buggy start. Subsequently, the strategy changed. iOS 17 is now expected to have several ‘nice to have’ features. Mark Gurman The leaker does not reveal what are the big news that will arrive with iOS 17, but rumors indicate that one of the main changes in this version will be the support for installing third-party app stores. Apple abhorred the practice for several years, but after pressure from the European Union, it should now allow sideloading in the operating system.

Additionally, rumors suggest there will be changes to iMessage that include a redesigned home screen and chat interface, as well as new features that take advantage of the iPhone’s augmented reality capabilities. iOS 17 should also be marked by the launch of Apple’s alleged virtual reality headset. Expected to finally land in 2023, the accessory will integrate with the iPhone, and with that, cell phones will have a new application aimed at use with AR/VR glasses that must run xrOS.

All news reserved by big tech must be revealed at WWDC, an event that historically takes place in mid-June. What would you most like to see in iOS 17? Comment below!

