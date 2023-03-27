5G News
Android 12: Galaxy A03 Core finally gets One UI 4 update in Russia

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung has started making the One UI 4 based on Android 12 for Galaxy A03 Core. Although several branded cell phones are already running Android 13 in 2023, the basic cell phone released in 2021 still had Android 11, but finally received the new version of Google’s operating system.

The update package carries firmware version A032FXXU2BWC3, and for now, it is only available for users in Russia, but it is possible that the update be released soon to other countries where the cell phone is sold, including Europe.

(Image: TechSmart.com)

The Galaxy A03 Core is a basic phone with only 2GB of RAM, so its hardware has limitations and may not support all One UI 4 features. Indeed, the model runs a “lighter” version of Samsung’s user interface, which removes functions and visual effects to ensure that performance is not degraded.

Among the features that will be available, it is possible to highlight the new look with a dynamic theme inspired by Material You, allowing users to have better customization options for the system. In addition, the privacy features brought by Android 12 can also ensure a more secure experience.

Make mouse double-click work the way you want in Windows 11

It is worth remembering that other basic brand phones, such as the Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A14 5G, are already running Android 13 with One UI 5.0. The latest software version increases system customization possibilities and improves PC integration.

If you have a Galaxy A03 Core, you can check if there are updates available for your phone through the following path:

Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

See more!

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is available at Extra for BRL 599. The cost-benefit is average and there are 4 better models. To see the other 88 offers click here.

(updated March 27, 2023, 12:44 PM)

