Invasion returns to Apple TV+ in August and promises a livelier pace

Apple TV Plus has confirmed the release date of the second season of his sci-fi TV series Invasion: the appointment is set for 23 of August. As usual, only the first episode will be available: the following ones will arrive on a weekly basis every new Wednesday. The season will consist of a total of 10 episodes. There are no trailers or teasers yet, but we have some first static images, in which we can observe a space suit with a rather original design and a planet Earth in decidedly poor shape, due to the war with the aliens.

Invasion debuted on TV+ almost two years ago now – it was October 2021. The title suggests in a rather obvious way what it’s about – an all-out alien invasion of our planet. Interestingly, unlike previous productions on this issue, the invasion is told in a truly global, not necessarily US-centric way.