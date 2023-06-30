Invasion returns to Apple TV+ in August and promises a livelier pace

Apple TV Plus has confirmed the release date of the second season of his sci-fi TV series Invasion: the appointment is set for 23 of August. As usual, only the first episode will be available: the following ones will arrive on a weekly basis every new Wednesday. The season will consist of a total of 10 episodes. There are no trailers or teasers yet, but we have some first static images, in which we can observe a space suit with a rather original design and a planet Earth in decidedly poor shape, due to the war with the aliens.
Invasion debuted on TV+ almost two years ago now – it was October 2021. The title suggests in a rather obvious way what it’s about – an all-out alien invasion of our planet. Interestingly, unlike previous productions on this issue, the invasion is told in a truly global, not necessarily US-centric way.
The show’s producers hint that the new season will follow one of the most exploited rules of the sequels: everything will be bigger, more intense. No preamble and no permission, we will immediately start a thousand with a ferocious war fought on a global scale.
After all, really the slightly too slow pace had been the major point of criticism of the first season, which it must be said did not exactly wow. On Rotten Tomatoes it averages a 45% critical review rating and a slightly better audience approval rating of 48%. The feeling is that the tension builds up for too long, so much so that by the time the action comes it’s gone.
Invasion was created by Simon Kinberg and David Well, and its production is the result of a collaboration between Kinberg Genre and Rocking Boat Media. The cast includes:
- Golshifteh Farahani (Aneesha Malik)
- Shamier Anderson (Trevante Cole)
- Shioli Kutsuna (Mitsuki Yamato)
- Firas Nassar (Ahmed “Manny” Malik)
- Aziz Capkurt (Kuchi)
- Billy Barratt (Caspar Morrow)
- Azhy Robertson (Luke Malik)
- Tara Moayedi (Sarah Malik)
- Daisuke Tsuji (Kaito Kawaguchi)
- Sam Neill (Sheriff Jim Bell Tyson)