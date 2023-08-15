HomeEditor's PickAn ultra-light build of Windows 10 is available for use on low-spec...

An ultra-light build of Windows 10 is available for use on low-spec PCs and laptops

Enthusiasts have developed Windows 10 Lite , the collection of which is devoid of all unnecessary components. It is based on the Windows 10 22H2 version and is about 1 GB in size, making it the smallest and most lightweight of its kind.

The minimum system requirements for installing this version of the operating system are very modest: a 1 GHz 64-bit processor, 2 GB of RAM (probably also works with 1 GB), 10 GB of free disk space, and a graphics card with DirectX 9 support.

This version of Windows 10 Lite has removed the built-in Modern style apps, Defender Antivirus, biometric features, app store, parental controls, and other features.

This operating system is prevented from checking and downloading updates to prevent uninstalled utilities from returning.

However, this highly lightweight build of Windows 10 has its limitations. Components and drivers required for some applications (for example, VC++, DirectX, DirectPlay) are missing, but they can be installed separately if needed.

