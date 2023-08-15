introduced a small computer mouse that fits on the finger

- Advertisement -

German engineers have introduced a device called the Clip Mouse , which attaches to the finger and functions like a portable computer mouse, but without the need for direct contact with the surface under the palm. This project is hosted on the Kickstarter platform to raise funds for production.

Clip Mouse is attached to the index and middle fingers of the palm and has a U-shaped, reminiscent of a clothespin. The built-in accelerometer allows the user to emulate the movements of a conventional mouse. Movement data is transmitted via Bluetooth to a computer.

The bottom of the device responds to touch, which allows you to simulate pressing the left or right mouse buttons. In addition, Clip Mouse is able to simulate page scrolling. To do this, you need to make similar movements with your finger, as if you were scrolling the mouse wheel.

While typing, the device can be turned off by pressing the side button. The same button is used to center the cursor in the middle of the screen as needed.

Inside the Clip Mouse is a lithium-ion battery, which, according to the developers, can work up to 50 hours on a single charge. A USB port is provided for charging.

Clip Mouse is available for purchase on the platform at a price of €59.