add on support is planned for the mobile version of the firefox browser

In September, the introduction of new features in the mobile version of the Firefox browser , including support for extensions in an open ecosystem, is expected. At the moment, the number of browser add-ons available is limited, but Mozilla plans to make Firefox the only major browser on Android that supports an open ecosystem of extensions.

The company is currently developing developer guides, resources, and events to provide the necessary tools to build modern mobile web extensions.

Mozilla has already set up the infrastructure to implement the additional features, and a launch date for the new option will be announced in September.

There is a chance that users will be able to take advantage of this as early as the same month. The company promises to implement this before the end of the year. It is not yet known if this feature will be available for the iOS version of the browser.