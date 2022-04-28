Inexpensive Galaxy Coming with Camera Layout Similar to Galaxy S22 | Rumor

It will presumably take the place of Galaxy A03s, the Galaxy A04s protagonist of the indiscretion of OnLeaks of the past few hours. The current entry smartphone to Samsung’s Galaxy range was made official in India last August, but in Italy it has never replaced the Galaxy A02s which still represents the cheapest product on the list today. Galaxy A04s could take care of it, which will soon be called to take the same place.

OnLeaks shows us a preview of a product that keeps the front surface unchanged, in which the teardrop notch and a visibly more pronounced frame under the 6.5-inch screen resist, and instead presents a camera group different on the back. There is a slight reference to the Galaxy S22: three circular “eyes” on the upper left for as many sensors, all of the same size for a rather harmonious aesthetic impact.

The on and off button that should integrate the fingerprint reader for unlocking is evident on the right side, while on the left there are the volume rocker and the trolley for inserting the SIM and microSD, which according to the tip will be a way to expand the internal storage space. OnLeaks would have managed to get the Galaxy A04s dimensions: 164.5 x 76.5 x 9.18 mm.

The underside of the chassis should house the input for USB-C as well as the microphone, speaker and input for the 3.5 mm audio jack. In terms of technical specifications, on the other hand, the details are minimal and concern only the display, which seems to be 6.5 inches diagonal with HD + resolution. Unlikely, according to the first rumors, that the update frequency could be higher than 60 Hz “standard”.