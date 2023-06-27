iCloud prices increase by 40% in Brazil; Plans start at R$49 per month

With this, the storage plans are in the following values:

The paid version of iCloud has now had its prices readjusted by Apple after other company services have increased, such as Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and the Apple One package. The adjustment was, on average, 40% in monthly plans as shown on the official page of the Europeian iCloud.

For now, Apple has not yet released a statement to subscribers about the readjustments. Those who subscribe to iCloud Plus through Apple One, one of the most expensive services in Europe in 2022, will not feel the effects of this new readjustment.

The company’s cloud storage service prices have not been adjusted since 2018, when it suffered a general readjustment of about 22%. Basic iCloud still offers 5GB of free space to users.

