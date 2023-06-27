Google Pixel Fold: users face pre-order cancellations

- Advertisement -

Update (06/26/2023) – RS

Users who pre-ordered the Google Pixel Fold during this pre-order period are experiencing issues. According to reports on Reddit, people who pre-ordered the product now face not only order cancellationsas also difficulties when making the payment. One of the affected people, for example, even claimed that the order placed on May 10 was canceled due to a payment verification problem. Apparently, this situation is being caused by a failure at the time of the folding cell phone manufacturer not being able to verify the payment with the bank or the registered credit card.

Google, in turn, seems to already be aware that these problems are happening and the cause may be a bug. In this way, the company even sent e-mails with notifications about the problem to those who had the purchase denied, in addition to offering an option to update the payment method. - Advertisement - Even so, there is a portion of users who have not received any type of notification regarding the problem. In fact, these people only found out about the situation when they checked in to verify the change in status of the order with the details of the situation on their own. How to access the Xiaomi secret menu to check if your mobile works correctly

A problem that arises with this situation is the need to reorder the Pixel Fold, since Google is not validating the first time the order was placed, which will generate an even longer waiting time for these people. Thus, the weather should go beyond the current one, scheduled for the end of August. Also check out the manufacturer’s explanation about the creation of the device’s hinge and our article that shows the inspirations that led to the production of the folding cell phone.

Original Article (05/26/2023)

Success? Google Pixel Fold sells out and becomes unavailable for sale in the US

Launched in conjunction with a series of Google products, the Pixel Fold is the first foldable of the American brand and everything indicates that it caught the attention of the public in the country. That's because the device was out of stock for a few hours this Friday. According to reports from some consumers, the 256 GB and 512 GB variants were completely sold out. After public feedback, Google re-listed the model with 256GB of storage as available, while the more powerful option still out of stock.

A detail that draws attention is that the 512 GB variant costs US$ 1,919 (~R$ 9,665) and that apparently did not scare local consumers. For now, anyone looking to buy the device in this version now needs to sign up for a "waiting list" until Google restocks ahead of the June 27 launch. WhatsApp finally corrects the great error of the images that are destroyed It is worth remembering that the Google Pixel Fold is a foldable smartphone that has a 7.6-inch screen with a rate of 120 Hz, Tensor G2 processor, 48 MP main camera and 4,821 mAh battery.

Google Pixel Fold

Internal 7.6-inch screen with OLED technology and Full HD+ resolution

Display with 120 Hz refresh rate

5.8-inch internal screen with OLED technology and Full HD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Google Tensor G2 Platform

12 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

Two front cameras:

Internal 8 MP front camera (f/2.0, fixed focus)

9.5 MP external front camera (f/2.2, fixed focus)

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor (f/1.7, OIS) Ultrawide lens with 10.8 MP sensor (f/2.2, 121º angle) Telephoto lens with 10.8 MP sensor (f/3.05, 5x optical zoom)

5G connection, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and UWB

Fingerprint reader on the side

IPX8 certification

4,821 mAh battery with 30W fast charging

android 13

Dimensions (open): 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm

Dimensions (closed): 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm

Weight: 283 grams