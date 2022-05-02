MyMiniFactory buys 3DC to be able to deliver its digital 3D products in physical format

If you work with 3D printing, you surely know MyMiniFactory, a portal where we can buy, or download for free, a huge number of 3D models to print both in PLA and in resin.

RPG and 3D printing fans have MyMiniFactory in their favorites bar, always looking for a creator who can make the right model in 3D for our next printing job.

The fact is that now MyMiniFactory acquires 3DC with the aim of accelerating its MetaReverse ambition, to help independent 3D creators, 3DC Ltd owns only-games.co, it is a leading manufacturer of on-demand assets for games.

The idea is that independent creators have the possibility to monetize their creations in digital and physical formats.

Since its inception in 2013, MyMiniFactory has supported a growing community of digital 3D creators with the development of diverse features. Over the years, millions of members have been able to download tens of millions of high-quality 3D printable files to create at home with a desktop 3D printer.

While witnessing this digital revolution, MyMiniFactory investigated the possibility of making it easier to physically deliver digital files to the tens of millions of people who do not have access to a 3D printer.

The acquisition of 3DC opens up the ability to monetize digital assets seamlessly, in physical formats, for anyone, anywhere in the world.

Now MyMiniFactory will be able to offer all digital creators the possibility to sell their digital files as physical products. MyMiniFactory will take full responsibility for the high quality manufacturing, packaging and fast delivery of the products worldwide.

The initial focus will be towards Creators of Games assets (board games and puzzles). MyMiniFactory will continue to share revenue with 3D creators fairly.

Following the acquisition of only-games.co, part of 3DC, customers will immediately be able to choose physical products from a large selection of leading independent creators at competitive prices. With their purchase, customers will further support the community as creators will receive a fair and transparent royalty for each sale.

Without a doubt, great news for 3D creators.