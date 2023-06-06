Huawei questions PWM dimming above 1,440 Hz and Honor disagrees

- Advertisement -

Huawei and Honor, companies that were once part of the same group, now seem to disagree on some technological issues. Recently, Li Xiaolong, CTO of Huawei Consumer BG, posted a video questioning the benefits of Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming at frequencies above 1440Hz to prevent screen flicker and eliminate screen flicker. Eye Strain The video highlights a testing process that indicates that the actual damage caused by high-frequency PWM dimming on OLED displays may not be directly related to the advertised “maximum dimming frequency.” Li Xiaolong suggests that the eye protection benefits of PWM dimming at a frequency of 1440 Hz or higher are minimal.

Honor challenges Huawei’s claims

In response to these claims, Honor, a former subsidiary of Huawei but now an independent company, has presented its point of view on the matter. Honor believes that the impact of PWM dimming frequency on eye protection is influenced not only by the frequency itself, but also by factors such as jitter depth and duty cycle. They argue that even at high frequencies, if the fluctuation depth is significant, flicker may still affect the eyes. Honor recently launched the Honor 90 series with a 3840Hz dimming display. They claim that when the PWM dimming frequency is high enough, the influence of jitter depth can be ignored, thus eliminating the risk of screen flickering. screen

Honor ran extensive tests to back up its stance. They found discrepancies between their own test results and Huawei’s tests, suggesting that test equipment and precision significantly affect the result. Honor also mentioned that existing methods, such as Strobe Visibility Measurement (SVM), may not accurately quantify flicker on mobile phones. The discussion surrounding the Honor 90 series’ ultra-high-frequency 3840Hz PWM dimming technology highlights the increasing emphasis users are placing on the eye-protection experience provided by electronic products. Honor reiterates its commitment to continuous exploration and advancements in eye protection technology, highlighting its investment in research and dedication to healthy displays.