- Advertisement -

The next big version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 17, will be announced Monday as part of Apple’s WWDC presentation. The iOS 17 release date has yet to be officially confirmed, but the company usually follows the same pattern every year.

Apple has already shared details about new accessibility features coming later this year, including a new simplified alternative app launcher design and the Live Speech feature that uses your own personal voice.

In addition, we expect to see a more sophisticated always-on display view when the iPhone is resting in landscape, similar to a smart display like the Amazon Echo Show, a new Journal app, a new Wallet app, and location sharing features, functionality bonus for Dynamic Island, and probably a few other surprises.

- Advertisement -

However, with Apple’s focus primarily on the AR/VR headset, iOS 17 probably won’t bring as many new features as previous versions.

When will iOS 17 be available for download?

We can expect iOS 17 to be available in developer beta right after Monday’s keynote.

That means, iOS 17 beta 1 will be available around 10:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on Monday, June 5 for developers to install on their test devices. Developer betas are only available to registered Apple developers.

- Advertisement -

Assuming Apple sticks to its usual schedulethe public beta of iOS 17 will arrive a few weeks later, towards the end of June or the first weeks of July. For comparison, the first public beta of iOS 16 launched on July 11, 2022. Anyone can sign up to be a part of Apple’s Software Beta Program.

iOS 17 will then go through several more rounds of beta over the summer months, and will be officially released to the world, alongside the launch of the iPhone 15 line in the fall. This usually happens almost always around the second or third week of September.



