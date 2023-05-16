Huawei expands purchase of parts for foldables after high demand for Mate X3

Apparently, Huawei has “returned to normality” in the smartphone market. This is because sources who have access to the company’s plans reported that it is making a “big buy” of components for foldable phones.

According to Digitimes, this is happening because Huawei has revised upwards the sales figures for the new Huawei Mate X3. Before, the company predicted the sale of 1.47 million units, but now that number has jumped to approximately 3 million.

This change is happening mainly due to a growth in demand from China and other countries where the foldable smartphone is marketed.