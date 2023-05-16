Huawei expands purchase of parts for foldables after high demand for Mate X3

Apparently, Huawei has “returned to normality” in the smartphone market. This is because sources who have access to the company’s plans reported that it is making a “big buy” of components for foldable phones.
According to Digitimes, this is happening because Huawei has revised upwards the sales figures for the new Huawei Mate X3. Before, the company predicted the sale of 1.47 million units, but now that number has jumped to approximately 3 million.
This change is happening mainly due to a growth in demand from China and other countries where the foldable smartphone is marketed.
Another reason behind this increased purchase of components also involves the possible launch of a new foldable in the second half of this year.
Several sources claim that the Chinese manufacturer wants to expand its catalog of folding products and therefore there are chances that the brand will present a new option in the second half. However, it is still not possible to know if this device will be the continuation of the P50 Pocket line.
For now, Huawei has not yet commented on the matter. Thus, we emphasize that everything should be considered as being yet another market rumor.
Even so, it is notable that the Chinese company has begun to rise again in the smartphone market. An example of this was the global launch of the P60 Pro and also the Mate X3.
The Huawei Mate X3 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.