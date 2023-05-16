Amazon is preparing for a revolution in online search: A ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence assistant?

In an increasingly digital world, the way we interact with online platforms is constantly evolving. Amazon, the e-commerce giant, appears to be preparing to take a quantum leap in this direction. According to recent job offers posted by the company, Amazon may be planning to implement a conversational artificial intelligence similar to ChatGPT to improve the search experience in its online store.

The project

The job postings, discovered and first reported by Bloomberg, describe new search functionality for Amazon’s web store that would feature a chat interface powered by technology similar to ChatGPT, one of the world’s leading language artificial intelligence systems. natural leaders in the world.

- Advertisement -

Amazon is looking for engineers who can help create an “interactive conversational experience” that allows customers to ask questions about products, compare products, receive personalized suggestions, and more. The posts also liken the project to a “once-in-a-generation transformation for search,” similar to how the Mosaic browser revolutionized the Internet in the 1990s.

Because it is important?

If realized, this project would mark a significant departure from Amazon’s current search interface, which relies on keywords and filters to help customers find what they’re looking for. It would also put Amazon in more direct competition with other tech giants that have invested heavily in conversational AI, such as Google, Meta and Microsoft.

What does it mean for users?

The implementation of conversational artificial intelligence on Amazon’s platform could radically change the way users interact with the site. Instead of simply typing in keywords and filtering the results, users could have conversations with the AI ​​to find exactly what they’re looking for.

Whats Next?

Although Amazon hasn’t provided additional details about its job postings or its conversational AI strategy, the company has shown signs of interest in recent months. In October, it announced Bedrock, a cloud-based platform that allows developers to build and scale chatbots and other applications using large language models. Amazon also introduced two new proprietary language models, called Titan, which it said were trained on billions of words from books, news articles and other sources.

- Advertisement -

Conversational artificial intelligence has the potential to radically change the way we interact with online platforms. If Amazon is successful in implementing it, it could usher in a new era in online search. However, it also raises questions about data privacy and security, as well as the quality and relevance of search results. As always, it will be interesting to see how this technology develops and how it adapts to the needs and expectations of users.

Sources