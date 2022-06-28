How to Use Photoshop to Deal With Noise in Wildlife Photography

Wildlife photographers do not get their choice of conditions and often have to work with rather difficult backgrounds and exposure settings. This great video will show you how you can use Photoshop to reduce noise and create more pleasing wildlife images.

[mb_related_posts1]

Coming to you from Brent Hall, this excellent video will show you how to deal with noise in wildlife photography. This is a common issue, as wildlife photography can often be highly demanding when it comes to exposure settings. The need for long telephoto lenses means that unless you are dropping tens of thousands of dollars on top-level glass, you will be working with somewhat narrow apertures, plus you need fast shutter speeds to counteract the long focal lengths and to freeze your subjects, all of which tends to lead toward the usage of pretty high ISOs. Luckily, modern post-processing software is quite powerful, and with proper technique and effort, you can do quite a bit to clean up an image and produce a more pleasing result. In particular, be sure to pay careful attention to the masking, as you want to retain detail on your subject. Check out the video above for the full rundown from Hall.